Santa Barbara County citizens who want to vote in the California Gubernatorial Recall Election and receive their vote-by-mail ballot at home have only until Monday to register if they haven’t done so already.
Citizens who miss the deadline can still register and vote up through Election Day on Sept. 14 using the conditional voter process, but they won’t have the convenience of reviewing informational materials and marking their ballots at home, county election officials said.
“I highly recommend that voters register by the August 30 deadline,” said Joe Holland, county registrar of voters. “It ensures that the voter has the opportunity to receive, review and mark their ballot safely and securely at home.
“If a voter is unsure about their voter registration status or needs to change registration information like address, visit the website at SBCVote.com," Holland said.
Citizens can register to vote online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov, by picking up a paper application from a U.S. Postal Service or Department of Motor Vehicles office, or by visiting one of the three County Elections Offices during regular business hours.
To help voters meet the registration deadline, County Elections Offices also will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday.
The Santa Maria office is located at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134, and is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In Lompoc, the office is located at 401 E. Cypress St., Room 102, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Santa Barbara office at 4440-A Calle Real is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All three offices are closed on holidays.
Ballots cast by using the conditional voter registration process at the Elections Offices or a polling place will be processed after the Registrar of Voters Office has completed registration verification.
For more information or assistance, call 805-568-2200 or go to SBCVote.com. The California Secretary of State’s Office also has resources for voters at vote.ca.gov.