Relatively few enforcement actions taken for COVID-19 violations in Santa Barbara County

Although 1,649 complaints for COVID-19 restriction violations have been filed online in Santa Barbara County since Aug. 19, 2020, only a few enforcement actions have been taken and repeat offenses have been relatively low, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

But Kelly Hubbard, director of the Office of Emergency Management, noted complaints have to be verified by a county official before any enforcement actions can be taken.

“We cannot base enforcement simply on a complaint received,” Hubbard said in her report to the board.

The majority of the complaints have fallen under the jurisdiction of County Environmental Health Services and the city of Santa Barbara at 26% each, with another 17% falling under Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction and 12% under the jurisdiction of the city of Santa Maria.

Lompoc accounted for 5%, with Solvang generating 4% and Buellton contributing 2%. Guadalupe generated so few it’s listed at zero percent.