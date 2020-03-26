Renters in Santa Barbara County given some relief from eviction if affected by coronavirus

It will also remain in effect only through the duration of the locally declared coronavirus health emergency or May 31, whichever comes first.

The urgency ordinance was put forward by 1st District Supervisor Das Williams and 2nd District Supervisor and Board Chairman Gregg Hart, who said it will not only benefit residents but also businesses.

Williams said those who can pay rent should pay rent, but he noted there are several reasons for showing compassion for tenants who can’t because they are facing financial hardships.

He said there are reports of many people being out of work and many being in danger of losing their businesses.

He also said there is also a certain amount of self-interest involved.

“If there were a large number of evictions, a lot of people are going to be congregating with the homeless," he said. “There will be a lot of people congregating in the homes of friends and relatives.”

That would spread the infection, endangering public health, he said.

Hart pointed out that it would provide at least some people with the same kind of consideration being given to those who own homes through mortgages.