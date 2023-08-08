Rep. Salud Carbajal visited Lompoc Tuesday afternoon as part of a multi-site tour that highlighted four community projects benefiting from an $11 million infusion of federal funding — an award driven by Carbajal's efforts.
"I am ecstatic to be in a position to help rewrite many of the laws that will benefit the Lompoc community," Carbajal said.
Funding via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), a law Carbajal helped craft with the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is providing over $11 million in support of Lompoc infrastructure projects.
Joined by Mayor Jenelle Osborne and City Manager Dean Albro, Carbajal set off on a cross-town visit at four local sites earmarked for revitalization funding — the City of Lompoc Transit Center, Ryon Park, Pioneer Park and the Lompoc Airport.
According to Osborne, Ryon and Pioneer parks are two of the city's oldest and are in need of attention.
Pioneer Park, she said, last saw any type of update decades ago in the 1980s, aside from the restrooms on-site which were replaced in 2019 through a block grant issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
"Who benefits? The whole community," Osborne said.
Updates to take place at Pioneer Park include a total revamp of the baseball field and two new playground structures. The nearly $1.3 million in federal funding will cover roughly a third of the expected cost for the park update, with additional funding provided by the City of Lompoc and Community Development Block Grants.
It is estimated the playground project will be completed in January 2024, and the baseball field in September 2024 — "after baseball season," Osborne noted.
Ryon Park will receive a $76,000 award from the Energy Department as part of an effort to upgrade energy efficiency throughout the city. And $1.7 million in Federal Transit Administration funding will be dedicated to the City of Lompoc Transit Center, to help update and expand vital transit operations.
Carbajal stressed the overall importance of the soon-to-be revitalized community assets.
"What does all this money mean? Jobs, jobs, jobs," he said, championing the economic stimulus that job creation provides a community.
Osborne also noted that a large population of contractors live in Lompoc, keeping with the goal to hire from within as much as the bidding process permits.
In addition to land transit, $9.5 million in Federal Transit Administration funding is set aside for updates and repairs at the Lompoc Airport.
This specific revitalization project will include expansion of the airport's runway, Carbajal said, noting that "airports usually mean economic development for a community."
Osborne added that this could benefit Lompoc's partnership with nearby Vandenberg Space Force Base, which regularly uses the facility.
After years of meeting with city officials and taking note of what Lompoc's needs are, Carbajal said returning with not only those funds requested of him but an excess of funding feels good.
"I feel incredibly honored to have this partnership with the city," he said.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.