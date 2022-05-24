A follow-up analysis and multiple-agency report about how idle oil wells are monitored in Santa Barbara County didn’t change the Board of Supervisors’ response to a critical grand jury report released in December.
But supervisors generally supported the idea of providing county staff with more tools to monitor the thousands of active, low-producing, idle, orphaned and abandoned oil wells, most of them located in the North County.
Supervisors unanimously approved the staff’s recommended amended response to the grand jury report, agreed to post annual reports on oil well monitoring online and asked the staff to look into providing the Planning and Development Department with optical gas imaging cameras to look for methane leaks.
The board also asked long-range planning staff to consider incorporating incentives for oil companies to properly abandon wells into ordinance revisions to be brought before supervisors in the fall.
Supervisors chose not to change the responses to the grand jury after hearing reports from Planning and Development, the Fire Department, the County Air Pollution Control District and the California Geologic Energy Management Division, which has oversight of oil wells.
The board was pleased to hear that $25 million has been secured to properly abandon about 170 of the 200 wells that were orphaned when Greka Oil went bankrupt.
A CalGEM representative said the state organization is committed to properly abandoning all the wells.
But pleas from representatives of the Environmental Defense Council, Santa Barbara Community Action Network and Fact Tracker Alliance failed to convince the board to accept and implement the grand jury’s recommendations.
The grand jury recommended supervisors direct the Planning and Development Department to identify health and environmental risks and determine actual and potential fiscal labilities from idle wells in annual reports to the board.
It also recommended supervisors direct Planning and Development to maintain enough trained personnel to staff the Petroleum Unit of its Energy, Minerals and Compliance Division and to enforce County Code requirements for removing equipment and derricks from idle wells.
Supervisors’ consensus was the county’s monitoring efforts, combined with those of the APCD and CalGEM, are sufficient to protect the public and environment.
They found that particularly true since a survey of Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Los Angeles counties showed Santa Barbara County is the only one with a staff specifically tasked with monitoring oil wells.
“I believe methane leaks are a very serious issue and contribute greatly to climate change, and the more we can do there the better,” Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said of the optical gas imaging cameras.
“We’re the only ones who are out there every year, and others [are out there] every two years or every three years,” she said. “So that means we’re the first ones who have eyes on it, and if we can enhance our powers on it, that would be good.”
But she also suggested APCD would be a better agency to post annual reports online.
Lisa Plowman, said providing the staff with the optical gas cameras could be a viable tool, but she said it would also depend on how much training they would require between options that ranged in cost from $450 to $100,000.