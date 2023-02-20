Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is looking for residents to represent the district on five citizen advisory commissions and boards.
Following the January 2022 redistricting, the 3rd Supervisorial District now includes the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc, the Gaviota Coast, the western two-thirds of Goleta and a large swath of Los Padres National Forest.
Hartmann is asking residents who live in the district to consider applying to fill vacancies on:
• Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council;
• Behavioral Wellness Commission (three vacancies);
• Central County Board of Architecture Review;
• Fish & Wildlife Commission; and,
• Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission
“Volunteer service on a commission or board is a great opportunity to learn about county government while also providing public service by advising the Board of Supervisors on important policy issues affecting our communities,” Hartmann said.
In addition to living within the 3rd District, applicants may need to meet specific eligibility requirements to serve.
For more information and assistance with submitting an application, contact Gina Fischer at 805-568-2192 or gfischer@countyofsb.org.