Revised Herbal Angels cannabis development near Lompoc returning to Planning Commission

Two existing 5,000-gallon water tanks would be replaced by two 50,000-gallon water tanks and one 200,000-gallon water tank for the cultivation operation and one 200,000-gallon water tank for fire protection.

The project would be surrounded by an 8-foot wire fence, with locked gates at the entrance and on the access road, according to the Planning and Development documents.

For odor abatement, the project calls for constantly functioning high-efficiency particulate air filters inside of the areas used for drying, curing, trimming and storage.

An odor neutralizing system would be installed on the greenhouses and between the outdoor cultivation and the existing Cebada Canyon developed rural neighborhood, which abuts the parcel to the west.

Because of the order for social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the public may watch the meeting livestreamed on local cable channel 20, online at www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

Those who wish to comment on an issue before the commission can email them to the recording secretary at dvillalo@countyofsb.org prior to the close of public hearing on that item.