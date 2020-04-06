Revised Herbal Angels cannabis development near Lompoc returning to Planning Commission

One of the most ambitious — and controversial — cannabis cultivation projects proposed in Santa Barbara County is scheduled to come before the Planning Commission for approval Wednesday.
The Herbal Angels cannabis cultivation project, proposed for 2761 Cebada Canyon Road in Lompoc, is slated for a public hearing at the commission’s meeting set for 9 a.m., but only virtual participation will be allowed.
The site currently contains an avocado orchard and a legal nonconforming cannabis cultivation operation; however, the County Sheriff's Cannabis Compliance Team raided the site in December 2019 and seized multiple boxes of cannabis products that allegedly were being illegally produced there.
Herbal Angels is seeking approval of a minor use permit, conditional use permit and development plan for approximately 16 acres of cannabis cultivation in hoop structures, which includes about 4 acres of hoop houses already on site, as well as mixed-light cannabis cultivation and a wholesale nursery operation in approximately 1 acre of greenhouses.
The proposal also calls for one 12,000-square-foot two-story building for commercial cannabis processing and distribution, one 40,00-square-foot two-story building for commercial cannabis drying, curing, processing and agricultural storage and one 288-square-foot pump house and water treatment building.
In addition, the project would include a 2,400-square-foot triplex containing three residences for agricultural employees and their families.
The operation would provide jobs for 20 full-time employees, with an additional 36 part-time employees brought on during the peak season, according to Planning and Development Department documents.
Up to four harvests per year are anticipated for outdoor cultivation and for each greenhouse, with the harvests lasting up to 10 days each.
The proposal also calls for 50 parking spaces and two truck parking and loading areas adjacent to the processing buildings, where all the drying, curing, trimming, packaging, freezing and distribution would take place.
The buildings also would provide storage for harvested product, equipment and chemicals.
The greenhouses would be 23 feet tall and equipped with automated blackout tarps, while the hoop structures would be 12 feet tall and equipped with blackout tarps for light deprivation, which is necessary to provide the increased number of harvests.
Two existing 5,000-gallon water tanks would be replaced by two 50,000-gallon water tanks and one 200,000-gallon water tank for the cultivation operation and one 200,000-gallon water tank for fire protection.
The project would be surrounded by an 8-foot wire fence, with locked gates at the entrance and on the access road, according to the Planning and Development documents.
For odor abatement, the project calls for constantly functioning high-efficiency particulate air filters inside of the areas used for drying, curing, trimming and storage.
An odor neutralizing system would be installed on the greenhouses and between the outdoor cultivation and the existing Cebada Canyon developed rural neighborhood, which abuts the parcel to the west.
A cannabis cultivation operation west of Buellton got the green light Tuesday when the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors upheld the ow…
Because of the order for social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the public may watch the meeting livestreamed on local cable channel 20, online at www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.
Those who wish to comment on an issue before the commission can email them to the recording secretary at dvillalo@countyofsb.org prior to the close of public hearing on that item.
Emails should state if the sender wants them read into the record, which will be done if time allows.
The public can also comment by phone by calling 805-568-2000 and stating name, phone number and item to speak on, and the recording secretary will call back at the appropriate time.
Those commenting by phone are asked to be available at the appropriate time and to mute all streaming devices when called to speak to avoid feedback.
Complete Series - Green Rush in the 805?: Cannabis on the Central Coast - Looking at land use, money, science, law enforcement and education
"Green Rush in the 805?" explores five areas that will be affected by the legalization of cannabis: land use, money, science, law enforcement and education. Our aim is to equip readers with the knowledge needed to contextualize decisions made by governing bodies, and grasp the challenges that will be faced by growers, law enforcement officials and schools.
Cannabis is deeply ingrained in California culture.
California’s Central Coast — Santa Barbara County, in particular — has for decades maintained healthy, deep roots in the agricultural industry.
It’s been 21 years since Californians made it “legal” to use marijuana for alleviating severe medical symptoms by passing Proposition 215, the…
On Dec. 7, the state of California released its “final proposed” regulations to guide aspects of the budding marijuana industry such as issuin…
Remote and mountainous with sweeping views and mild temperatures year-round, one Santa Barbara County canyon has become a cannabis battlegroun…
Cashing in on cannabis: County leaders grapple with tax structure as analyst warns against visions of grandeur
California's new gold rush could be green, and government leaders are grappling with how to cash in once they know if -- and where -- new cann…
In addition to marijuana grows, Santa Barbara County residents can expect to see testing labs, manufacturing, distribution and delivery busine…
David Ross had been running a medical marijuana grow as part of a nonprofit collective for about a year when he received a phone call this mon…
Only one farmer is known to be growing hemp in Santa Barbara County, and whether it will take off as a popular crop here or elsewhere in Calif…
Brian Lannon started Cannalysis in fall 2015 before opening the doors to his Orange County testing lab in March the next year.
There are no accredited, licensed testing labs in Santa Barbara County, and there probably won't be until laws become easier to navigate, acco…
A cousin to roses, strawberries, hops and nettles, cannabis is an annual flowering plant with environmental impacts that are as contested as i…
As a member of the first Army Ranger unit sent to Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Donnie Bumanglag is no stranger…
If you listen to the federal government, marijuana is a Schedule 1 drug, illegal and on par with heroin, LSD, peyote and MDMA, better known as…
Patrol officers locally and across the state will be on high alert for impaired motorists as recreational marijuana becomes legal for those 21…
While cannabis businesses in states such as California, where the drug has been legalized, have some protections from federal prosecution, the…
As county officials grapple with whether or not to allow the cannabis industry to grow on the Central Coast, one key issue is the cost of enfo…
The day after Christmas, a cannabis growing operation in Carpinteria was hit by thieves who made off with plants as well as harvested marijuan…
As California moves closer to legalization of marijuana use and sales, there are many different groups — including medical users, adult recrea…
Under California’s new laws and regulations, possession or consumption of cannabis remains a prohibited, punishable offense for individuals un…
Only a handful of California's 114 community colleges run drug-testing programs for student-athletes, and Hancock College is one of them.
When California first legalized marijuana for medical use 21 years ago, it was unclear how permissive use of a once-illegal substance would af…
Inconclusive evidence regarding the short- and long-term health implications — beneficial or harmful — of cannabis use have health officials h…
Students are tired of hearing about pot.
A three-part video series to help cannabis-based business operators learn about their tax responsibilities has been released by the California…
Land-use ordinances to govern cannabis operations in Santa Barbara County were approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors at the end of a pu…
Guadalupe council bans commercial cannabis activities; medicinal deliveries allowed under urgency ordinance
The Guadalupe City Council voted Tuesday to ban everything but medicinal deliveries of cannabis to city residents, setting the stage for a wid…
A ballot measure that, if approved, will allow Santa Barbara County to impose a tax on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas was given t…
The city of Lompoc has launched a commercial cannabis webpage and will begin accepting retail cannabis license applications starting Thursday.
Santa Barbara County is now No. 1 in the number of temporary cannabis operation licenses issued by the state, pushing long-dominant pot capita…
Less than a week after the city of Lompoc began accepting applications for commercial cannabis licenses, the city hosted a workshop Monday to …
An ordinance banning almost all cannabis operations within Santa Maria city limits received final approval from the City Council on Tuesday an…
Whether cannabis is a crop or a drug may determine which option Santa Barbara County supervisors choose to allow cultivation on agricultural p…
In a move seemingly aimed at attracting more businesses, the Lompoc City Council voted Tuesday night to not attempt to place any additional ta…
County may need 22 new employees to handle permits, licensing of cannabis operations, enforcing regulations
Santa Barbara County may have to hire the equivalent of 22 new employees at a cost of $4.31 million to deal with permitting and licensing cann…
A cannabis business license ordinance for Santa Barbara County was approved April 10 by the Board of Supervisors on a split vote that included…
'Forward progress': New retailers, cannabis industry, and tax growth among topics explored at Lompoc 'State of City' presentation
New major retailers that are set to enter the Lompoc market, the continued implementation of the cannabis industry in the city, and positive t…
The Guadalupe City Council unanimously approved the second reading of its wide-ranging ban on cannabis cultivation and sales -- only carving o…
Cannabis will be considered a qualifying crop for meeting requirements of the Williamson Act and other agricultural preserve contracts, but it…
Fees for the process cannabis operations must go through to obtain a Santa Barbara County business license were introduced Tuesday, but the Bo…
The Solvang City Council on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow personal use of recreational marijuana for thos…
Lompoc cannabis trade association to establish itself, hear from sheriff's candidate at Monday meeting
A Lompoc-based cannabis trade association that had been under consideration is now set to move forward and become a reality.
Santa Barbara County’s proposed tax on cannabis operations will breeze to approval, if unofficial results Tuesday night are any indication.
The owner of Lompoc’s oldest dance school has suggested that she may move forward with a lawsuit against the city over the council’s decision …
The recently-formed Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association sponsored a cannabis-based information booth during the 66th annual Lompoc Valley Flowe…
Concerns about fairness, consistency and a perceived need to overhaul the entire permit appeals process prompted the Santa Barbara County Boar…
The Buellton City Council has approved the first reading of an ordinance that would ban commercial marijuana businesses from the city.
The city of Lompoc issued its first commercial cannabis license Friday, a little more than four months after the city began accepting applications.
The Solvang City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow medical marijuana businesses within a specific area of the city.
Although more than 1,000 state-issued temporary cannabis licenses are active in Santa Barbara County — the highest number in the state — fears…
When Kaleb Asfaha decided last year to start his own company and transition into California’s burgeoning cannabis industry, the former Bay Are…
As the cannabis industry finds its footing in Santa Barbara County, one thing that's missing is local testing labs -- facilities that provide …
When Lompoc voters fill out their ballots for the Nov. 6 general election, their decisions could have a significant impact on one of the city’…
The city of Solvang is hedging its bets by putting a cannabis tax on the Nov. 6 ballot to fund general city services, even though the only bus…
Santa Barbara County’s revenue valve is open for the cannabis taxes expected to start flowing into the General Fund in October, but at this po…
Santa Barbara County’s cannabis licensing and permitting process is picking up steam, but officials hope to convince operators to submit appli…
After receiving an update on Lompoc’s slow-moving cannabis application process Tuesday night, the Lompoc City Council voted to hold a special …
A discussion of the impacts climate change will have on water supplies and a report on the cannabis regulation program are scheduled for the C…
Lompoc Council votes to issue cannabis authorization letters; move could expedite opening of businesses
In a move that could expedite the opening of cannabis businesses in Lompoc, the Lompoc City Council voted unanimously Monday night to allow ci…
Residents just outside the Solvang city limits voiced their concerns about a proposed cannabis production facility at the end of College Canyo…
The arrival of 2019 brought changes in the California cannabis licensing process, the potential for Santa Barbara County cannabis ordinance am…
The city of Lompoc on Friday announced the issuance of its first certificate of occupancy for a commercial cannabis business.
The impacts that commercial cannabis in Lompoc will have on public safety, the local business community and the local economy were among a ran…
Lompoc — and Santa Barbara County for that matter — has officially entered the retail cannabis market.
A hearing on options for amending cannabis ordinances brought dozens of residents to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting Tue…
A free three-hour workshop to provide health and safety training for cannabis cultivation workers will be offered Feb. 27 in Santa Maria.
During the search of the premise, approximately 14,000 pounds of mixed cannabis and trimmings from cannabis flowers were seized along with about 240 pounds of cannabis packaged and prepped to be shipped. The street value of the seized cannabis was estimated at $1.3 million to $2 million.
More than 1,300 cannabis plants and about 500 pounds of processed cannabis product were seized from a suspected illegal cultivation facility n…
Michael Nevas, general manager at Outpost Cannabis in Buellton, was the guest speaker at the Vandenberg Village Rotary Club’s meeting Friday morning.
The first Ojai Medical Cannabis Conference -- MediCannaCon for short -- will take place on Saturday, May 4. Presented by the Ojai Herbal Sympo…
A majority of Santa Barbara County voters would like to see county leaders work to sustain a regulated cannabis industry and would also like t…
Public comments about proposed revisions to the cannabis ordinance will be heard in a Santa Barbara County Planning Commission meeting set for…
Solvang will look for ways to "prioritize the process" of looking at applications for medical marijuana dispensaries after two applicants were…
The largest marijuana growing operation ever investigated by the County Cannabis Compliance Team was discovered Thursday when a search warrant…
At least two more cannabis operations are slated to open in Lompoc this year, including the city’s second retail dispensary and what could be …
It was after one of her lowest moments — both physically and mentally — that Dulcie Sinn said she was awakened to what she now sees as the man…
Cannabis cultivators who haven’t applied for a use permit by May 9 would not have legal nonconforming operations and those who lie on affidavi…
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission picks two potential options for amending cannabis ordinance
Cannabis cultivation would be banned on certain parcels zoned AG-1 under one possible ordinance amendment but would be allowed on those parcels with a conditional use permit under another possible amendment proposed Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing May 1 on proposed ordinance amendments that would restrict cannabis cultivation on smaller parcels zoned Agriculture 1.
A suspected illegal cannabis manufacturing operation in Carpinteria was raided Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team, which then launched an investigation into a similar facility near Lompoc that detectives believe is connected.
For the past 15 years a local agriculture company has been spraying my avocados for persea mites and avocado thrips with Entrust, a certified organic product. Persea mites cause defoliation and low yields. Avocado thrips cause scars that cut wholesale price by half. But this year they won’t spray Entrust or any conventional pesticides for that matter because of fear of lawsuits from cannabis growers. They are one of only three licensed, insured appliers that serve Carpinteria. The second also will no longer spray in Carpinteria for the same reason.
Conditional use permit for cannabis in AG-1 zones recommended by Santa Barbara County Planning Commission
Commercial cannabis operations should be allowed on all inland properties zoned Agriculture 1 if a conditional use permit is obtained, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission decided Wednesday on a split vote.
Santa Barbara County could become one of the nation’s leading cannabis sources, providing an opportunity for those already being squeezed out of other crops by competition and costs, based on an economist’s review of issues delivered Tuesday at the North County Economic Summit in Santa Maria.
Local cannabis cultivation is going through its growing pains. Misinformation abounds. For example, the aroma — terpenes — from cannabis are a…
A new recreational cannabis dispensary opened its doors in Lompoc on Friday, becoming the second such business in both the city and all of Santa Barbara County. The Ocean Hye Club, at 1017 E. Ocean Ave., celebrated its first day of operation on Friday morning with plans on hosting a much larger grand opening event on Saturday. Although the shop was not yet fully decorated or stocked, several customers were on hand to check out the new business in its first hour of operation.
A coalition of individuals opposed to the way cannabis is being handled in Santa Barbara County has filed a lawsuit seeking to force the county to rescind the ordinance regulating the hoop structures used for growing a variety of crops and decertify the environmental impact report used to approve the regulations.
The Solvang City Council voted 3-2 at its Monday meeting to hear the appeals of cannabis dispensary applicants whose initial applications had …
Elevate Lompoc, a dispensary, opened its doors for a soft opening Friday morning in the 100 block of South H Street. It became the third recreational cannabis store in Lompoc, as well as the third to open in all of Santa Barbara County.
The Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association is set to host its first “CannaBrew,” a cannabis industry social mixer. The event aims to provide a networking platform for established and up-and-coming cannabis companies, industry professionals, ancillary service providers and supporters from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County with influence across the Central Coast. It is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Lompoc’s Hangar 7, 107 W. Ocean Ave.
Twenty tons of harvested cannabis were seized and 350,000 plants were destroyed in a raid on an allegedly illegal cannabis cultivation site ou…
Individuals who want to operate a retail cannabis store in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County will have to wait a week or so to submit a prequalification application. The application period was scheduled to start Monday and continue until Friday, Aug. 16, according to the county’s cannabis website.
Cannabis issues will take up most of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday in Santa Maria, where changes to the land use ordinance and the licensing ordinance will be considered. Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway.
After hearing comments from more than 100 people in an overflow crowd Tuesday in Santa Maria, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors vo…
At Tuesday's Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors hearings on cannabis, there was much talk about the positive aspects of growing and using pot.
Deliberations on potential amendments to cannabis business licensing ordinances, which were cut short last week by a loss of electrical power, are scheduled for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. Supervisors also plan to hear a report on Community Choice Energy and consider special tax levies for two facilities districts — one for the Orcutt Community Plan and the other for Providence Landing — when they meet at 9 a.m. in Santa Barbara.
A cap on the amount of cannabis cultivation in the county equal to the acreage in applications received as of July 9 was approved Tuesday by t…
Santa Barbara County supervisors agree to use cannabis revenue to close three libraries’ budget gaps
Three branch libraries won’t have to cut hours or reduce programs after the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to make u…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors discussion will be all about cannabis when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara County supervisors adopt cultivation cap, change process for licensing retail cannabis
A lottery system for issuing storefront retail cannabis business licenses was scrapped Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisor…
The Solvang City Council on Monday tabled discussion on appeals from two cannabis dispensaries that were denied retail licenses. The council voted on a tentative date of Oct. 14 to hear the appeals by owners of Fristaden Wellness and Mountain View Elemental Wellness.
There is friction afoot in the Santa Ynez Valley between applicants for cannabis grows and vineyard owners, other farmers, and residents.
A monthslong investigation into an illegal marijuana grow near Santa Maria has resulted in the seizure of 2,800 plants from multiple indoor an…
Lompoc’s fourth cannabis dispensary, billed as the city’s first “canna-boutique,” opened its downtown doors Friday morning to a long line of waiting customers.
An overflow crowd of vineyard owners and cannabis growers as well as other agriculturists and county officials packed the Industrial Eats ballroom in Buellton for a panel discussion of a potential joint tourism marketing effort.
As someone who has worked for more than two decades in public health education and nursing, I find the federal government's continued reluctance to relax laws regarding marijuana difficult to accept.
A recent guest commentary by Sharyne Merritt about capping per-parcel cannabis acreage contained statements that need some clarification.
The Roots Dispensary celebrated its first full day of business on Friday, as it became the fifth cannabis retailer within the city of Lompoc and the first with local owners.
The Lotus River dispensary opened for business Saturday, becoming Lompoc’s newest — and largest — retail cannabis shop.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.