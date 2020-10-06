Salud Carbajal's second test for COVID-19 yields positive result

Congressman Salud Carbajal confirmed Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms of the disease following his exposure to an individual who had subsequently tested positive for the disease.
Carbajal said he will continue working remotely and monitoring his symptoms while in self-quarantine, adding that staff he has interacted with have been tested with negative results or are getting tested.
However, he said the majority of his staff have been working remotely and are not at risk.
After being exposed to someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus, Carbajal was tested and obtained a negative result, but he was advised by the House of Representatives’ attending physician to quarantine himself for 14 days and watch for symptoms.
He was tested the second time after experiencing mild symptoms.
“I hope this serves a reminder of how easily this virus can spread,” Carbajal said. “I followed every precaution, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand-washing and, unfortunately, was still exposed.
“It is incumbent on every single one of us to take careful precautions in order to protect the health and safety of those around us.”
Carbajal thanked his constituents for their well wishes and said he looked forward to returning to the Central Coast as soon as he’s able.
A Democrat from Santa Barbara, Carbajal represents the 24th Congressional District that consists of all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and a portion of Ventura County.
He is being challenged in his Nov. 3 reelection bid by Republican Andy Caldwell.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.