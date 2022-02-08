In a circumstance rarely encountered with grand jury reports, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors agreed with all six findings in a 2021 report about housing the homeless that focused on using two state programs.
And while the board agreed with all the findings, it only agreed with four of the six recommendations that accompanied them.
The response said four of the six recommendations had already been implemented, but the remaining two would not be implemented because they aren’t warranted.
Supervisors unanimously approved the response to the report titled “The Keys to Housing the Homeless” on Tuesday to meet the Feb. 15 deadline for submitting it to the presiding judge of the County Superior Court.
The “keys” addressed in the grand jury report were the state Roomkey and Homekey programs that provide funding for temporary and permanent housing.
Through Roomkey, vulnerable elderly homeless with underlying health conditions were provided with rooms plus appropriate services. Through Homekey, a county-owned office building was converted into housing for homeless individuals.
“Well, I think this is the most agreement I’ve ever seen in five years on the board with a grand jury finding — and that’s a good sign,” 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said after hearing a staff report on the proposed response.
“It’s because of two things,” he continued. “It’s because, No. 1, the dynamism of the level of progress the staff and and this board has made in the last couple of years.
“Normally, even when there’s a lot of recommendations we agree with, it takes a while to get there,” he said. “This level of progress for the first time that I’ve seen in addressing homelessness in a couple of decades worth of trying, this is the fastest momentum, the most momentum I’ve ever seen.”
He said that allowed the staff to say, “Hey, we already did that,” when preparing the response to the report.
“Even the points of disagreement really aren’t,” Williams added.
He said the staff could have responded “already implemented” for recommendation five — that the county and all city councils get together to develop and implement a funding plan for the programs — because that’s what the Elected Leaders Forum does.
He said the other recommendation that won’t be implemented actually was, just not in the manner the grand jury envisioned.
That recommendation was that the Community Services Department to form an alliance with all city councils to develop a roster of hotels and motels willing to participate in a Roomkey-type program.
“I think, fortunately, people are ready for solutions — more ready for solutions — than they ever have been,” Williams said.
Recommendations already implemented included that the supervisors and all city councils collaborate to establish Roomkey-type programs in both ends of the county and that they jointly identify potential Homekey sites.
Other already implemented recommendations are that County Community Services Department solidify a team to replicate the successful efforts in converting buildings into homeless housing and that the Public Health, Behavioral Wellness, Social Services and Community Services departments seek ways to fund wraparound services.
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart thanked the grand jury for bringing the state programs to the attention of the public along with how the county has been implementing them.
“I think the public should be really pleased that we are making progress,” Hart said. “It is not easy to do, as we heard earlier about some of the challenges in these projects, but the successes are real, and they are individual people, our neighbors, who have been living on the street for many, many years and [in] circumstances that are really difficult for us to contemplate.”
Hart said using hotels and commercial spaces to provide individual housing with dignity is the right solution.
“The success is evident in the number of people we’re actually moving off the streets,” he said, noting 700 homeless people were provided with housing in each of the last two years.
However, he said, the problem is finding a continuous, stable flow of money to support the programs.
“But we’re going to continue because we know this approach works,” he said.
He asked the public to urge their federal and state legislators to provide more funds.