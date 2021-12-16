More than $8 million will be coming to seven Central Coast airports from the bipartisan infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress that also allocates nearly $4.9 billion to California for highway improvements.
Santa Barbara County airports will receive more than $5.2 million to upgrade terminals and renovate runways.
A total of 167 California airports will receive more than $294 million combined in assistance from the infrastructure bill through the Federal Aviation Administration, according to information released this week by members of Congress.
“California’s economy is the fifth-largest in the world, but our infrastructure — including our airports — lags behind,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in announcing the funding.
In Santa Barbara County, the Santa Maria Public Airport will receive almost $1.02 million, but the lion’s share — a little over $3.7 million — will go to Santa Barbara Municipal Airport.
Chris Hastert, general manager of Santa Maria Public Airport, said he doesn’t know exactly how the funds will be spent at that facility.
“Usually funds go through the FAA, they give us the guidelines, we make an application and they tell us what’s eligible,” Hastert said. “My guess is it will go to taxiway and runway work.”
He said currently, the runway rehabilitation fund is $7 million.
Lompoc Airport and Santa Ynez Airport are each in line for $159,000 allocations.
Richard Fernbaugh, aviation and transportation administrator for the city of Lompoc, said the funds will probably be applied to a project he’s been working on for six years.
“It’s a three-part project,” Fernbaugh said. “It includes all new electrical for the whole airport, resurfacing the runway and, if there’s any money left over, we’ll probably resurface the north taxiway.”
He said the project is estimated to cost between $5 million and $7 million, with about $3 million of that just for resurfacing the runway, which requires a special asphalt mix.
In San Luis Obispo County, more than $2.3 million is earmarked for San Luis Obispo Regional Airport, with Paso Robles Municipal Airport slated to receive $295,000.
Oceano County Airport was allocated $110,000 for improvements there.
The nearly $4.9 billion designated for California in the first round of funding represents a 20% increase in highway projects money from last year, said Rep. Salud Carbajal.
“These federal dollars will put people to work improving our travel infrastructure, which will make our roads safer, cut down on commute times and help small businesses get their goods to people’s doorsteps,” Carbajal said.
It will be up to the state to determine what highway projects are funded in which communities from the nine categories of federal assistance.
Highway money coming to the state includes nearly $4.5 billion from the National Highway Performance Program, just under $1.2 billion through the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program and more than $262.2 million from the Highway Safety Improvement Program
The state will also receive more than $16.6 million through the Railway-Highway Crossings Program and more than $505.6 million from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program.
More than $66 million is allocated for metropolitan planning, with almost $127.3 million coming through the National Highway Freight Program and more than $106.7 million provided by the Formula Carbon Reduction Program.
Lastly more than $121.3 million will be allocated to the state from the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-saving Transportation, or PROTECT, Grant Program that was created by the bill.
Money from the competitive grants will be used to improve resiliency.