Santa Barbara County balks at proposed changes to ag worker dwelling amendment

“I don’t find that these are minor modifications,” Williams said. “Was it the Coastal Commission’s intention to make Carpinteria essentially unable to do agricultural employee dwellings?”

He said in the Carpinteria area, flower and avocado growers have multiple small sites, and requiring employees housed on a site to only work on that property would preclude them from working on another parcel owned by the same grower that might be only a block away.

In response to his question about what the Coastal Commission staff said regarding that issue, County Planning and Development Department Director Lisa Plowman said there would be no restriction if the grower obtains a conditional use permit.

“Then what was the point of doing this whole ordinance, because the purpose was so they didn’t have to get a CUP?” Williams said.

He pointed out there was previously “negative production” of farmworker housing, because when growers were cited for a violation, they simply knocked down the nonconforming structures without replacing them because they couldn’t get them permitted.

“Now the Coastal Commission is giving us amendments that make the whole exercise worthless in the Coastal Zone,” he said.