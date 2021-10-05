In the wake of a wave of bills in other states limiting access to abortions, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed a resolution — but not unanimously — upholding county residents’ right to safe and legal reproductive health care, including abortion and contraception.
The resolution was approved on a 3-1 vote, with 4th District Supervisor and Chairman Bob Nelson voting “no” and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino absent.
“You know, this board has diverse opinions on issues, and there’s few issues in society as controversial as this one, and you know I personally, as well as a representative, represent many people who have an alternative view of what ‘reproductive rights’ mean,” said Nelson, who asked to have the resolution pulled from the administrative agenda for a separate vote.
“I am a proponent of contraceptive care and women’s access to health care,” he continued. “I am concerned about what abortion means, and I believe since 1973 when Roe v. Wade was decided by the Supreme Court that we know so much more about the unborn, and I cannot support this resolution and will not be signing it.”
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann brought the resolution forward, with the support of 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart, and the two respectively moved and seconded a motion to adopt it, leading to the vote before the resolution was read.
The resolution says the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalized abortion and recognized pregnant people’s right to reproductive choice, but it noted that in the past year nearly 600 pieces of legislation were introduced in other states attacking the right to safe, legal abortions.
It also said that “as states around the country enact extreme laws that violate the fundamental right to decide whether to bear children or end a pregnancy, the county of Santa Barbara can serve as a model by committing to defend reproductive freedom and access to safe and legal abortion care … .”
Hartmann said 90% of the women who choose to have an abortion get it in the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, although the time is longer for poorer women who must accumulate the means to pay for it.
But she said people in states with laws that ban abortion might have to fly to California, New York or some other state where abortion is legal.
“So this is really about reproductive justice,” Hartmann said.
Hart agreed, noting on Saturday he joined the Santa Barbara County March for Women’s Reproductive Rights.
The march reportedly drew 3,000 participants in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.
“As we listened to the speakers before the march, I was struck by a simple fact: We are witnessing the most dire threat to abortion access since the passage of Roe v. Wade,” Hart said.
“For the first time in nearly 50 years, by failing to take action on the Texas Legislature’s bill, the Supreme Court failed to protect the constitutional right to choose if and when to have children.”
In his remarks supporting the resolution, 1st District Supervisor Das Williams cited the Texas law that provides a bounty to people who file lawsuits against anyone they accuse of helping a woman obtain an abortion.
“I want to say that, first of all, vigilante-ism against women is not the right way to exercise public policy, and that’s essentially what the Texas law empowers, a sort of legal vigilante-ism where anybody can bring a suit against a woman who seeks an abortion,” Williams said.
He said the right way is through providing social safety nets, access to birth control and reproductive services and sex education, which he said studies show reduces demand for abortions.
Jenna Tosh, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund, said of the almost 600 pieces of anti-abortion legislation that were introduced, 90 were enacted.
She said if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in December when it hears a case challenging that decision, 26 states could enact legislation banning abortions.
“That means that nearly half the U.S. people who could become pregnant could lose their reproductive rights overnight,” Tosh said.