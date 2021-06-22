Santa Barbara County Counsel Michael Ghizzoni received a standing ovation from the Board of Supervisors and staff during Tuesday’s meeting, his last before his retirement following 17 years of service with the county.

Ghizzoni was honored with a resolution and heard plaudits from his successor, Chief Assistant County Counsel Rachel Van Mullem, and supervisors during the meeting in Santa Barbara.

The resolution and speakers referred to “Ghizzonisms,” phrases he often used to describe situations the county encountered, conditions within county government and the obligation his office had to the county and its citizens.

Those included “12 hours is a half day,” “Fast, good, cheap: Pick two,” “You fix it, you fly it,” “We are an Oreo without the creamy middle” and “Three years from now, what will you wish the county did today?”

Ghizzoni retired from a 24-year career with the U.S. Coast Guard and joined the County Counsel’s Office as a deputy county counsel in October 2004, working his way up to county counsel in 2014.

The resolution noted Ghizzoni’s emergency training in the Coast Guard allowed him to assist “with many fast-moving, essential disaster response and recovery projects in a calm, organized manner, including the Tea fire, Jesusita fire, Refugio oil spill, Thomas fire, 1/9 Debris Flow, Conception boat fire and COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Mike often describes his approach in hearings as ‘calm robot guy,’” Van Mullem said. “And I think that’s a side that many people get to see. But what often isn’t known about Mike is that below that calm robotic surface, he’s a positive, compassionate, caring person and he’s also hilarious.”

Van Mullem also repeated some of his Gizzonisms, which she said unknown to him she began writing down three years ago, and she related the impact he had on staff in County Counsel’s Office.

“A few years ago we had an attorney retire, and at his going-away, he said that Mike made him a better attorney and a better person, and I’d like to echo that now,” she said.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino noted that as he read the resolution he realized how many disasters Ghizzoni guided the county through, “how many times we could have just really ended up stepping on the land mines and you’ve navigated us through those.”

Lavagnino said the "combination of a very sharp legal mind, very quick wit and the even-keel approach was exactly what we needed in that chair.”

First District Supervisor Das Williams praised Ghizzoni for his work ethic and dedication, noting he didn’t think he ever had anyone call him back while he was still leaving a message as often as Ghizzoni.

He also said Ghizzoni has “this immensely powerful and vital sense of duty to protect what the county can do for the people.”

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann also noted Ghizzoni had to butt up against difficult situations but also had the ability to keep the board legal.

“You have such tender care for the county, the board, for us individually and for your staff that it’s really hard to see you go,” Hartmann said, emotion showing in her voice.

She said he always showed tremendous pride in his staff, and that and his legacy is what will get the board through his retirement.