Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors splits over state’s COVID restrictions on churches

Santa Barbara County will send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to modify the new purple tier requirements in his Blueprint for a Safer Economy so that churches will be treated the same as retail businesses.

The Board of Supervisors directed the staff to draft the letter Tuesday in a decision that pitted two supervisors against two others and left the fifth as the swing vote.

Supervisors voted 3-2 to send the letter after the governor on Monday pushed the county and 39 others back into the purple tier, where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is considered “widespread.”

At issue was the governor’s change to purple tier restrictions allowing all retail businesses to remain open indoors at 25% of their capacity while requiring churches to meet only outdoors.

When 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino asked Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso why churches are being treated differently, she said services are longer than 15 minutes and may last two hours, social distancing may not be possible, people are familiar with each other and may not wear face coverings.