Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Friday unanimously adopted a $1.52 billion budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that puts major funds toward homeless assistance, mental health facilities, parks, libraries, criminal justice and more.

In a single hearing that lasted about half a day, supervisors hammered out their preferences for spending a portion of $425,000 in one-time funding for emerging issues.

Although 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino didn’t initially support spending $120,000 of that money for an electrification specialist, in the final vote they accepted that request made by the other three supervisors.

