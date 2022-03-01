Ordinance amendments separating cannabis processing from cultivation and setting a sunset date for legal nonconforming operators to obtain a business license were adopted Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors over growers' and residents' objections.
Supervisors approved the amendments to County Code Chapter 50 with a 4-1 vote, with Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann dissenting, after they were pulled from the administrative agenda for discussion.
Administrative items are routinely approved together in a single vote without comment, but Hartmann had the item pulled for a separate vote.
The amendments to the ordinance governing cannabis business licensing were introduced at the last meeting, also on a 3-1-1 vote, but required a second approval to become effective 30 days later.
Hartmann voted no both times because of the lack of odor control requirements on processing facilities, and this time she noted that often it’s hard to determine where odor is coming from.
Residents who spoke at the meeting objected to separating processing from cultivation when calculating the acreage of a cultivation operation to determine when the county reaches the cap imposed by the board.
Nancy Emerson, representing the Santa Ynez Valley organization WE Watch, said supervisors promised the public that the cap on cannabis cultivation would also include processing.
“It seems like most of you intentionally plan to break that promise,” Emerson told the board, noting the amendments don’t control the total number of processing operations nor their size and location, and they don’t require odor control.
She said on land zoned Agriculture 2, no conditional use permit is required unless more than 51% of the site is in cultivation or access to the operation is through an existing developed rural neighborhood.
“What worries us is that you are leaping into these changes with no cafeful consideration of the consequences for residents or existing agriculture,” Emerson said.
Other speakers addressed the situation in Carpinteria, where Anna Carillo said as many as 25 processors may be operating and odor has never been controlled.
Sarah Triguiero said the acreage cap should not be altered in any way and amending the business license ordinance is not the proper way to make land use changes.
Lillian Clary of Tepusquet Canyon said the unintended consequences of the amendments would open the county to unlimited processing.
Growers were more concerned about the sunset date for legal nonconforming operations, which was originally proposed for June 30 but which supervisors extended to Oct. 31.
Joe Goldberg, owner of Lily’s Green Garden between Santa Maria and Guadalupe, and his representative Dave Cross asked the board to make an exception in the sunset date for that operation.
Cross and Goldberg said the legal nonconforming operation has been in the planning process for three years, and the operators have been working diligently to obtain a license but have been unable to because of changes in county staff and other circumstances beyond their control.
They said initially, they were told they would on the list for the sunset date but then were informed they would not be.
Goldberg said he has been in agriculture in the county for decades, spent “thousands and thousands of dollars” to get his license and is now in danger of losing everything.
“It’s not your life,” he said. “It’s my life, and my family’s life, and my workers life, and it’s unfair. … We have been trying and trying to get this done and we’re still in the place we were years ago.”
First District Supervisor Das Williams noted that because both growers and residents spoke against the amendments it proved difficult to strike the right balance.
“What is [an] erosion of the cap to some is shutting down their business and livelihood for others,” Williams said, adding that if the intent was to circumvent the cap, as some have asserted, they would have done it by more than 10 acres, which is the amount the amendment will affect.
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart said he believes the upcoming land use ordinance changes requiring conditional use permits will protect neighborhoods from odor and other impacts.
“If we don’t start with this ordinance today to open the door to processing, we won’t get there,” Hart said. “But I don’t think we’re going to find ourselves with a rush of applications that take the jump ahead of the conditional use permit process that we have for processing facilities.”