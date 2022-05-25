Cannabis tax revenue for Santa Barbara County took a big drop in the third quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal year, even as other tax revenues showed unexpected increases, according to a report from the County Executive Office.
Third quarter cannabis tax revenues were $858,000, the lowest amount collected for any quarter so far in the last three years, leading to a projected year-end variance of $7.6 million less than the budgeted amount, according to the report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.
Previously, the lowest total cannabis tax revenue was $1.9 million collected in the third quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year, while the highest amount collected was $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of the same fiscal year.
“This projected decrease continues to be attributable to the oversupply of wholesale cannabis product and resulting price compression that has persisted locally and statewide as the newly legalized industry matures and significant numbers of new operators continue to get licensed and enter the market,” the report said.
Staff had also budgeted $625,000 in cannabis retail storefront sales, but that will wind up at zero because none of the storefront operators have obtained land use permits and business licenses and likely won’t until the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann noted the legalization of cannabis was expected to eliminate the black market but instead has seemed to increase it.
Many in the cannabis industry as well as government have attributed that to the high taxes imposed by the state, coupled with additional local taxes, along with the high cost of complying with regulations plus fees for land use permits and business licenses.
Enforcement actions mirrored the trend in the past two fiscal years, with four actions taken in the third quarter compared to four in the third quarter of 2020-21 and five in the third quarter of 2019-20.
But the 78 live plants seized was fewer than the 594 confiscated in the third quarter of 2020-21 and far less than the 9,886 seized last quarter, and the 41 pounds of dried product confiscated was less than the 123 pounds collected in the third quarter of last fiscal year and the 2,313 pounds seized in the second quarter this year.
Other taxes rise
However, the increase in other tax revenues over budgeted amounts, coupled with cost savings in several departments, led staff to project a year-end General Fund balance of $13.6 million over the budgeted amount, according to the report.
Cannabis tax revenue is not contributing to the year-end variance due to carryover, unspent and prudent reserve funds, the report said.
Higher-than-budgeted revenue increases included $3.9 million in transient occupancy taxes, $3 million in property transfer taxes, $2.3 million in sales and use taxes, $2 million in property taxes and $1 million from other sources, although the county earned $1.1 million less in interest than budgeted.
Cost savings plus increases in budgeted revenue of $2 million in the Probation Department, $453,000 in the Public Defender’s Office and $442,000 in the Auditor-Controller’s Office also contributed to the balance over the budgeted amount.
However, the Community Services Department showed a variance of $293,000 less than budgeted caused by an accounting error when current fiscal year revenues for one division were attributed to the previous year, said Nicole Parmelee, fiscal and policy analyst.
The Sheriff-Coroner’s Office is also showing a variance of $1.5 million less than its budgeted amount, primarily as a result of overtime costs for deputies filling in for those in training and out due to injuries.
But Parmalee said $675,000 in pandemic response costs will be reimbursed by American Rescue Plan Act funds.