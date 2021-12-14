Cannabis tax revenue for the first quarter of 2021-22 is down 25% from the amount collected in the first quarter last fiscal year and 17% lower than what was collected in the fourth quarter for Santa Barbara County’s coffers.
County staff attributed much of that decrease to a glut of cannabis in California that’s preventing growers from selling their product, which in turn is fueling a healthy black market.
That black market is also being driven by high state cannabis taxes that are keeping prices high in legitimate retail stores, leading consumers to turn to underground dealers, according to the staff who delivered the first quarter report on cannabis to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
But 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who said he supports the cannabis program because it brings in money, tried to put the reduction in taxes in perspective by noting it still brought in $3 million.
“This is still the second-largest revenue source in the county,” Lavagnino said, adding, “We knew this day was coming.”
Steven Yee, a fiscal and policy analyst for the county, said a lack of retail outlets in the state remains an issue for growers because California cannabis can’t be shipped across state lines.
In response to a question from 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, county principal analyst Brittany Heaton said making a dent in the black market here is difficult because illegally sold cannabis prices are lower than those in retail stores.
“It’s still an issue, and it’s an issue statewide, not just for our county,” Heaton said, noting the state has 800 retail cannabis stores, but to supply the 29 million potential customers would require more than 10 times that many.
Of 69 legal operators in the county, a total of 46 reported gross receipts and paid taxes, while 16 reported no gross receipts. That left seven operators who failed to report, but Heaton said one of those reported receipts and paid taxes after the reporting deadline.
Another operator has failed to report for two consecutive quarters, so the county intends to inform the state that operator is noncompliant with regulations, which could lead to the loss of his state license.
Supervisors set a 1,575-acre cap on cannabis cultivation in the inland and coastal unincorporated areas, but permits have been approved for 1,860 acres, although permits have only been issued for 543 of those acres. Yet, proposed permits total 3,173 acres.
Currently, the staff is working on an ordinance amendment that would remove processing facilities from being included in the cultivation acreage, but removal of those operations isn’t expected to have much of an impact on the total acreage.
Heaton said that’s expected to come before the board in February.
Staff is also looking at resolving the difference in the way the state calculates cultivated acres, which is based on the actual plant canopy, and the way the county calculates them, which is based on the size of the total grow area.
Staff said Tuesday’s report will be the last quarterly cannabis report to the board, as future reports on the cannabis tax, compliance and enforcement program will be rolled into the addendums provided during annual budget workshops.
Speaking during public comment, Marc Chytilo, attorney for the County Coalition for Responsible Cannabis, objected to that because it will make the program less transparent and harder for the public to evaluate its effectiveness.