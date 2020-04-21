Santa Barbara County could begin reopening businesses in 4 to 6 weeks

Businesses could begin reopening to get Santa Barbara County’s economic engine running in four to six weeks, according to a rough timeline laid out Tuesday for the Board of Supervisors, but some on the board and in the public don’t believe that’s fast enough.
The county is limited in what it can do, as it is bound by the governor’s health emergency declaration and orders, County Counsel Michael Ghizzoni told the board.
However one supervisor advocated for either liberally interpreting the governor’s reopening criteria or defying the orders outright to save businesses, jobs, people’s mental health, financial futures and perhaps even lives.
County officials said that a consultant is helping staff and stakeholders prepare a plan for a phased reopening, and they plan to be ready to go when the governor gives the word, whether the plan has been completed or not.
Nancy Anderson, assistant county executive officer, said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s release of six critical indicators prompted the county to consider economic reopening safely and efficiently with a phased plan expected to be ready in four to six weeks.
She said the consultant group REACH, formerly the Hourglass Project, which is helping San Luis Obispo County develop a similar plan, will work with Santa Barbara County and stakeholders representing a wide range of industries to come up with a draft plan to be submitted first to the county health officer and then to the board.
First District Supervisor Das Williams said the staff and consultant should shave off some of that time.
Ghizzoni said under the Emergency Services Act, any emergency action by the governor has the effect of law, which has been upheld by court decisions.
“I’m not advocating defying the state order; I’m advocating being ready when it’s lifted,” Williams said, pointing out poverty's affects on people’s health, especially lingering impacts on children.
Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam was more emphatic, however, about getting the economy moving again.
“We are in the process of self-inducing a depression,” Adam said. “Talk about negative effects on children — I can’t imagine a more negative effect or lasting effect than having a permanent reduction in the standard of living for children.”
He said a chamber of commerce statement said 1 in 10 businesses couldn’t last a month and 1 in 4 couldn’t last two months under the existing conditions.
“I would recommend at least interpreting the governor’s order as liberally as possible — or just defy it and make him come and enforce it,” Adam said, citing the vagueness of the governor’s guidelines. “We’re just inducing a depression and I found that just appalling.”
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino asked what the county would be looking for to meet the governor’s six critical indicators.
Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said they would be looking for not only the number of new cases but also the number of hospitalizations going down consistently for a 14-day period.
“I want to make sure you’re not saying we can’t open until the REACH study is complete,” Lavagnino said, also asking what businesses would be opened up first because Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties are changing what businesses are considered essential.
“If something doesn’t open up in our county, then people will do the wrong thing [and] travel to another county,” he said.
Anderson said the county would be looking at agriculture and tourism, and Do-Reynoso said she’s been asked about opening up golfing, tennis, barbershops, nail salons, massage therapy and the faith community.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.