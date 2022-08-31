Santa Barbara County elected department heads will get a 2.5% salary increase, with the district attorney to receive a 3.5% raise to bring the office’s pay more into parity with the county’s other top two attorneys, the Board of Supervisors decided this week.

The board considered several options for providing raises to the elected department heads, including 3.5% and 5% increases.

Supervisors voted 4-1, with 2nd District Gregg Hart dissenting, to approve the raises to correct prior policy decisions that left the elected department heads “in arrears,” as Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann described it.

