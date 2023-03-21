Santa Barbara County’s five elected department heads will have their salary increases tied to the urban consumer price index after the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday modified and adopted a resolution proposed by the Human Resources Department.

Supervisors unanimously adopted the resolution after it was revised in response to an objection raised by 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson, who said he couldn’t support the ordinance as it was written.

Nelson had no problem with the proposed 5% salary increase, noting many of the elected department heads are doing jobs that would bring them greater compensation in the private sector.

