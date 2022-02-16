With the COVID-19 case rate plummeting, Santa Barbara County joined the state in ending indoor mask mandates for vaccinated individuals as of Feb. 16, but Public Health Department officials are still recommending masks be worn in all indoor public settings.
Masks are also still mandated for unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings and for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in health care, child care, school and long-term care situations as well as jails and prisons, according to a report delivered to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Van Do-Reynoso, director of the County Public Health Department, said state officials will be evaluating the need to mandate masks in schools on Feb. 28.
In the meantime, local health officials are concentrating on increasing the number of children age 5 to 11 who are vaccinated, which is lagging behind the state average.
Statewide, 65% of children in that age group are not vaccinated, but Do-Reynoso said in Santa Barbara County, 79% of children those ages are not vaccinated.
In addition to everyone wearing masks indoors, county health officials are also recommending that residents continue social distancing as part of what Do-Reynoso called a “layered approach” to fending off COVID-19.
“By rescinding the masking mandate for vaccinated people, we want to emphasize that this should not be misunderstood as us saying masks are no longer relevant or necessary,” said County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg. “In fact, that would be ill-advised. … There are still a lot of people getting sick at this point.”
Given that statement, Ansorg said people might ask why the masking mandate is being lifted.
He said the reasons are multifaceted and include statistics Do-Reynoso provided that show the case rate dropping drastically from the peak generated by the omicron variant and fewer people being hospitalized, freeing up beds in the hospital.
Do-Reynoso said hospitalizations as of Feb. 10 decreased 22% from 99 two weeks earlier to 77, with 13 of those in intensive care units, which was an 8% increase but still left more than 25% of ICU beds available.
“The health-care system is no longer at risk of collapse,” Ansorg said, adding that more people have at least partial immunity from first doses of vaccine and previous infections, and society “can’t stay in emergency mode indefinitely.”
“We now can start the transition to a more sustainable way of dealing with COVID,” he said. “Therefore, it seems prudent at this point in the pandemic that Public Health goes back to educating and recommending rather than mandating measures to reduce the impact of COVID on our citizens.”
Do-Reynoso said 143 new cases of the disease were reported as of Feb. 10, a decrease of 53% from two weeks earlier, bringing the case rate to 42.35 per 100,000 population.
The new case rate fell from the peak of 257.6 per 100,000 at the peak of the omicron surge to 42.4 per 100,000 as of Feb. 10, she said.
But comparing the case rates by vaccination status, Do-Reynoso said on Jan. 30, the case rate for vaccinated individuals was 67.8 per 100,000, while the rate for unvaccinated individuals was 385.9 per 100,000.
The two rates combined gave the county an average new case rate of 149.6 per 100,000.
“The risk for severe illness and death remains high among those that are unvaccinated in our community,” Do-Reynoso said. “As you can see, data as of Jan. 30 [show] persons who are unvaccinated are 5.7 times more likely to contract COVID-19.”
She said data from May 2021 to January 2022 show unvaccinated people are 2.3 times more likely to be hospitalized, while data from January 2021 to February 2022 show the unvaccinated are 6.1 times more likely to die from the disease.
Five new deaths reported Feb. 10 represented an increase of 67% from the two-week average of three.
Do-Reynoso said all five were over age 70, four had underlying health conditions and one was living in a congregate setting.