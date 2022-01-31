Santa Barbara County’s Sustainability Division has extended the deadline to comment on the proposed measures and actions in the 2030 Climate Action Plan until Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The draft measures and actions are based on guidance, input and feedback received from residents, businesses and other stakeholders over a year of community outreach.
A division spokesman said the staff has received a number of comments but hopes to gather more to assure the plan will include county residents’ thoughts as much as possible.
“We need your input to help ensure this plan reflects the community’s needs and values,” the spokesman said.
Although Feb. 15 is the deadline for comments on the draft measures and actions, the public will still have opportunities to participate in the next steps toward adoption of a final plan.
Once the public input period is closed, division staff will review the opinions, comments and suggestions to change, add or remove actions, then will prepare a full draft plan for the Board of Supervisors.
Once the board approves the draft plan, an environmental impact report will be prepared and sent to supervisors along with the final draft plan for adoption, which is expected to take place in the second quarter of next fiscal year.
To review the draft measures and actions and provide comments online, visit https://sb_cap.consider.it/?tab=Show%20all.
For more information, contact the Sustainability Division at sustainability@countyofsb.org.