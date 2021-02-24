Santa Barbara County falling short in producing very-low-income housing units

Santa Barbara County has produced far more total housing units in the unincorporated area over the past seven years than the number required by the state through its Regional Housing Needs Assessment, but it’s falling short of the goal in the very-low-income category, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Planning Commission.

The county has met only 36% of the number required for very-low-income housing after approving zero permits at that level for the past two years, according to the annual progress report on implementing the County Comprehensive Plan.

That means the county will have to meet the new RHNA’s higher housing requirements at that income level as well as make up the number it falls short just to stay even, County Planning and Development Department staff told commissioners.

The Regional Housing Needs Assessment set a target of 661 new housing units for the combined very-low-, low- and moderate-income levels for 2014 to 2022, and the county produced 1,401 as of 2020, according to the report presented by planner Corina Venegas.

But the county’s goal was 159 very-low-income units and 106 low-income units for a total of 265, and as of 2020 has produced 58 very-low-income and 119 low-income units for a total of 177.