Santa Barbara County has used about 75% of COVID-19 vaccine doses, rest spoken for

An estimated 65% to 75% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted to Santa Barbara County have been administered, while most of the statistics used to evaluate the status of the virus in the county are showing a downward trend, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

Although appointments have already been made for the 35% to 25% of doses remaining, the report did not indicate when additional doses may arrive or when the vaccination effort might move to the next level of priority.

In response to a question from the board, County Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said wasted doses are not a problem in this county but didn’t specifically say no leftover doses had been administered to ineligible individuals.

“Our overarching goal is to have no vaccine wasted,” she told supervisors, adding that waste in this county is “less than 1% if not at 0%,” and said her department is following up on complaints of abuse and monitoring patient lists.