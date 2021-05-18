Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday tackled the discrepancy between new federal guidelines eliminating the need for fully vaccinated people to wear masks and the state’s continuing mask requirements as well as a claim about the validity of COVID-19 testing that public health officials said is untrue.

The discussion following the update on the status of testing and vaccination in the county was sparked by Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson asking how to explain the discrepancy between the state’s and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on masks.

Van Do-Reynoso, director of the County Public Health Department, said the CDC guidelines allow the states to set their own policies and guidelines and that the California Department of Public Health has chosen to continue requiring masks until June 15.

“The experts are recommending that we maintain the masks indoors, just especially because we’re not there yet in terms of vaccination rate,” Do-Reynoso said.

She also pointed out employers are still subject to California Occupational Safety and Health Administration temporary standards, which are separate from the Department of Public Health guidelines, that require all employees to wear masks, with some exceptions.

Dr. Henning Ansorg, county health officer, added that the state is experiencing a surge in coronavirus variants that could cause problems during the next four weeks and delay “our smooth ride” toward the next tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Nelson said his problem is that “it’s an issue of authority and policy versus science,” and the state is failing to recognize the CDC guidelines.

“I think as the science evolves, we should react to it, and I think it sends the wrong message,” he said. “It’s a huge mistake for the state not to recognize this now, especially with having that incentive now for people to get vaccinated.”

He added, “People have been told for a year to be team players. Now it’s time for the state to be a team player, and it’s not.”

Do-Reynoso said in a state survey of county public health departments, she and Ansorg both voted to have the state follow the CDC guidelines.

Speaking during public comment, Jeffrey Schwartz turned the discussion to the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test used to detect genetic material from the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, which he claimed is inaccurate.

“The test is fatally flawed and is being used in a fraudulent manner,” he said, claiming even if someone had previously had a common cold, it would show a positive result.

Ansorg responded that is claim is “absolutely not true.”

“There’s really no cross-reactivity to other coronaviruses with our more sensitive platforms,” Ansorg said, adding the tests are 95% to 98% accurate, depending upon the manufacturer.

“I find it concerning that unscientific claims are being propagated like that,” he said, advising the public to rely on information from reputable sources like the CDC and World Health Organization instead of posts on social media.

Schwartz’s comments also prompted 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams to urge more people to be tested and vaccinated.

Hart noted that with a “little more testing, we would have made it to yellow” tier this week.

Williams said part of the public is anxious to get rid of masks, but part of the public thinks it’s too soon, and while he thinks the danger is really low, health officials still have to deal with the numerous variants that are appearing.

“The way to eliminate the uncertainty is for more people to step up and get vaccinated,” he said.