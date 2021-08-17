Unvaccinated residents are driving the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Santa Barbara County, Public Health Department officials said Tuesday in an update on the pandemic delivered to the Board of Supervisors.

Public Health officials again emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing masks to halt the spread of the delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that’s fueling a new spike in cases.

“We know the delta variant is really … in many ways a different type of disease and a different epidemic, a different problem,” Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, infectious disease specialist for Cottage Health, told supervisors in bolstering Public Health Department data.

But during public comment, several people criticized not only public health officials for providing misleading information and inaccurately interpreting data but also supervisors for accepting that information without question and state mandates that one speaker said violated state laws.

Van Do-Reynoso, director of the Public Health Department, said the countywide rate of new COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 6 was 15.9 per 100,000 population, although as of Aug. 12 that had climbed to 23.3 per 100,000.

But the rate for unvaccinated individuals as of Aug. 6 was 25.4 per 100,000, while the rate for vaccinated people was just 6.9 per 100,000.

“So the takeaway is our cases were nearly 3.7 times more likely to be unvaccinated than vaccinated,” Do-Reynoso said. “So this is a call for vaccination.”

In a seven-day rolling sum of new cases by area, Santa Maria led the county with 200 cases as of Aug. 11, while Lompoc had 119 and Orcutt had 92. Santa Barbara had 125.

As of Aug. 16, the county had 800 active cases, with a total case count of 37,454, and 56 people were hospitalized, 12 of them in intensive care units.

Do-Reynoso said of the 54 people who were hospitalized in May and June, 48 patients, or 89%, were unvaccinated compared to six, or 11%, who were fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 63.3% of county residents who are eligible had been fully vaccinated, leaving 142,006 unvaccinated.

A total of 470 county residents have died from the virus, but no deaths had been reported during the past two weeks, Do-Reynoso said.

Dr. Henning Ansorg, the county’s public health officer, explained why the delta variant of the virus is spreading so fast and presented such a danger to unvaccinated individuals, although those who are fully vaccinated can still contract the disease.

“It attacks the local immune system so rapidly that the antibodies are basically outpaced,” Ansorg said, adding those who contract the variant carry a higher viral load and shed the virus longer, which makes it more contagious.

To illustrate how contagious it is, Ansorg said one person with the flu will usually infect one or two other people, one person with COVID-19 may infect two or three others, but one person with the delta variant can infect seven or eight others.

Ansorg also said scientists are still learning about the delta variant, which causes health recommendations to evolve.

“Please understand that the delta variant is very, very new and we’re grappling to get new information, so what has been published last week is probably already outdated,” he said.

Fitzgibbons and Dr. Chuck Merrill, chief medical officer for Dignity Health at Marian Regional Medical Center, both supported county officials’ calls for people to wear masks indoors and get vaccinated.

“Vaccination in our community is the best protection to what’s ahead,” Fitzgibbons said. “The delta variant is certainly bringing new challenges, but I think, fundamentally, we’re ready.”