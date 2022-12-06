More than 60 fees for using parks and other facilities owned by Santa Barbara County will be going up Jan. 4 next year after the Board of Supervisors approved the increases Tuesday.

Supervisors voted 4-1, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson dissenting, to approve increasing 64 fees, adding two new fees and eliminating seven fees, as recommended by the Community Services Department staff.

The new fees are expected to increase department revenues by $700,000 per year.

