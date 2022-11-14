An interactive map showing areas that could be rezoned to provide housing or higher-density housing has been launched by the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department in advance of public workshops on the Housing Element update.

The map shows sites that might be rezoned, has layers that can be changed to show various elements and allows viewers to type in their addresses to see potential sites for rezoning and currently proposed housing projects in their area, a department spokesman said.

The map may be accessed by visiting https://sbcopad.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=9375e0705e864eada0ff535c23ba99ac.

