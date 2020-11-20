Santa Barbara County launches real-time Spanish translation of supervisors’ meetings

Santa Barbara County has started providing Spanish interpretation of Board of Supervisors meetings in real time, although at present the service is only available via Cox Cable in the Santa Barbara, Goleta, Isla Vista, Montecito and Carpinteria areas.
County officials said they expect to launch the service on Comcast sometime in the spring, but video recordings with Spanish interpretation now will be posted on YouTube.
The county traditionally has provided interpretation services upon advance request.
But requests for the service are no longer required to watch a meeting in Spanish, although advance requests are still needed to interpret public comments made in Spanish.
Board Chairman and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said the new service will promote access and equitable opportunities for participating in board meetings.
“During this challenging time, it is critical for us to reduce language barriers and bring all Santa Barbara County residents into important conversations for the future of our community,” Hart said.
Board meetings are televised on cable TV channel 20 and streamed by CSBTV20 via the county website and YouTube channel. Video recordings of the meetings are rebroadcast on CSBTV cable channel 20 and posted on YouTube.
For information about public participation during the pandemic, go to www.countyofsb.org/ceo/cob.sbc.
