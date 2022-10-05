In a split vote Tuesday, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors directed the staff to begin preparing an ordinance that would ban natural gas and require all-electric appliances in new homes and commercial buildings.

Supervisors voted 3-2, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino dissenting.

As proposed by staff, the ordinance would not only apply to new construction but also to additions and major renovations but could include exemptions for such things as restaurants, laboratories in medical and scientific buildings and structures where electrification would not be feasible or not in the public interest.

