Santa Barbara County plans to launch a standalone IT department at the start of the 2023-24 fiscal year to tighten up cybersecurity and eliminate duplicated efforts among various departments while providing them with flexibility to meet individual needs.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan to create the department and implement the hybrid IT system developed by consulting firm Gartner Inc. and recommended by Chris Chirgwin, the county’s new chief information officer.

Hiring three new employees for the Central IT Department was included in the decision.

