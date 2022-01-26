An ordinance regulating hemp cultivation was introduced Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors after they added a cap that will prevent any expansion of the industry for the time being.
Supervisors voted 4-1 to introduce the ordinance with the addition of the acreage cap, which 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson opposed and led him to vote “no.”
The ordinance will have to come back for final adoption at the Feb. 1 meeting and, if approved, will become effective 30 days later.
According to a report from the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, regulating hemp will cost about $20,000 a year, which is expected to be recovered through registration fees and bonds posted by growers to cover the cost of destroying a crop if its content of delta-9 THC — the active ingredient in cannabis — exceeds 0.3%.
Supervisors added the acreage cap — at 180 acres, approximately the amount currently being cultivated for research for Hancock College — to the staff’s proposed ordinance after hearing public concerns about odor and conflicts with traditional crops.
Claire Wineman, president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, asked supervisors to add land use requirements to avoid the same conflicts vegetable growers have encountered with cannabis cultivators.
Nancy Emerson of WE Watch also said the ordinance should have a land use element, but she urged the board to ban or limit hemp because it has all the same problems, except being illegal under federal law, that cannabis has.
“All [the ordinance] does is increase the unresolved problems with the cannabis ordinance,” she said.
Marc Chytilo, representing the Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis, said the county is creating additional odor and enforcement issues, adding that some hemp cultivation produces the same odor as cannabis.
“It’s legal now,” 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson said. “What we’re doing today is actually making it more restrictive.”
Lottie Martin, deputy agricultural commissioner, said at the height of Hancock College’s research program, 12 growers were cultivating hemp on about 352 acres. That’s now down to eight growers and about 179 acres, with the largest plot 102.5 acres.
Supervisors noted the ordinance that was introduced is just the first effort to regulate the industry, and they expect the regulations to be refined and expanded in the future.
“The way I see this is this is the first step,” said 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart, adding it’s “not the last step. … I support what [staff is] proposing today to get us on a path to regulating what until now has been unregulated.”
Hart also questioned how much hemp would end up being grown in the county because the value of the land would make it unprofitable when it can be grown in other areas where the land is cheaper.
First District Supervisor Das Williams said he wanted to come up with a cap on acreage, although he said it should “not be set in stone.”
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino suggested a 200-acre cap, but he was also concerned about the costs and benefits compared to cannabis, noting “one generates revenue, the other generates odor without revenue.”
Nelson pointed out that some organic vegetable growers are using hemp as an off-cycle crop to cleanse the soil and preserve its health, and he worried about preventing that use.
“I want to make sure we’re not closing the door on other farmers using this as part of their cycle,” he said. “I’m going to have a hard time with a cap.”
Growers will be given a one-year “amortization period” to register their hemp operations before the cap goes into effect.