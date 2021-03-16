Santa Barbara County moving into state’s red tier, allowing expansion of business operations

Santa Barbara County will move from the most-restrictive purple to the less-restrictive red tier at 8 a.m. Wednesday after the state hit its first COVID-19 vaccination target of 2 million doses administered to residents in the lowest Health Equity Index quartile.

Hitting that target prompted the state to expand the criteria for moving from the purple to the red tier.

As a result, the county's adjusted case rate per 100,000 and Health Equity Metric fell into the red tier, while the testing positivity rate actually met the parameters for the orange tier.

The shift to the red tier in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy means that businesses that were already allowed to open can expand certain aspects of their operations, while businesses not allowed to operate can open up their doors, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

Retail businesses can increase customers inside to 50% of capacity, as can shopping centers with food courts allowed to open at a reduced capacity, according to the report from Van Do-Reynoso, director of the Public Health Department.