Santa Barbara County offices reopened for in-person service Wednesday following the governor’s decision to move beyond the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and eliminate the color-coded tiers.

Reopened county facilities include administrative offices in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria, a county spokesman said.

Those entering county facilities will not be asked for proof of vaccination, and the county initially said face masks would still be required for those attending in-person meetings with county employees.

County employees, vendors and consultants also would have been required to wear masks, but on Thursday the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted to lift the mask requirements for employees who are fully vaccinated.

It's unclear how that ruling will affect the county's mask requirements or whether it will open up the Board of Supervisors and other public meetings.

But this week county officials said Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission and other board, commission and committee meetings would continue to be held in a virtual format with remote public participation due to limited seating capacity and physical distancing required under California Division of Occupational Safety and Health guidelines.

But county officials said the Board of Supervisors hearing chambers would remain closed to the public for the meetings of June 15 and 22 and, tentatively, July 13.

For most services, residents are asked to call first to make appointments, the spokesman said.

Some offices will be open during regular pre-COVID hours, while others will be open for limited hours. A list of county departments, their hours and their requirements for reopening are available at www.countyofsb.org/reopen.sbc.

Policies will be evaluated continuously and updates will be provided when policies are changed, the spokesman said.

The Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building is open, as are county day-use parks, including restrooms.

Cachuma Lake and Jalama Beach are open for day-use and overnight camping. Group picnic and group camping sites are open along with special event and wedding venues.

The county has also ended its RISE, or Reopening in Safe Environment, program for businesses as they return to their normal pre-COVID operations, the spokesman said.

However, the Ready Santa Barbara County website at https://readysbc.org will remain up to date with resources to help local businesses recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide information on operating requirements.

For more information, visit www.countyofsb.org.