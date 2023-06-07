Santa Barbara County is expected to have at least two ambulance services next year after the Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday to provide the service through nonexclusive contracts.

Both American Medical Response, which currently holds the exclusive contract to provide ambulance services in the county, and County Fire Department are expected to apply for one or more of three levels of operating permits that will be offered, but other companies also could apply for one of the permits.

With the vote, supervisors approved the first reading of an ordinance that will rescind the current County Code Chapter 5 that calls for an exclusive ambulance service contract and will replace it with a new chapter that will make the service nonexclusive.

