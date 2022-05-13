Applications to cultivate cannabis in all unincorporated inland areas would require a higher level of permit if a recommended ordinance amendment is approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors at its May 24 meeting.
The Planning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend adoption of the ordinance amendment proposed by the Planning and Development Department staff Wednesday but added three options it would like the board to consider.
Rather than the land use permit currently required for most cultivation operations, the amended ordinance would require a conditional use permit for all cannabis cultivation applications submitted after its effective date in Agriculture 2 and Manufacturing zones.
It would also shift applications for LUPs that have not received final approval to applications for CUPs and would apply to existing cultivation operations with approved LUPs if changes are requested that would substantially deviate from approved operations, have additional adverse environmental impacts or require added mitigation measures.
However, the amendment would not require CUPs for minor or beneficial changes to existing operations that have approved LUPs.
The change is intended to increase the level of scrutiny afforded projects and provide more discretion in approving permits and would attach more conditions to the projects.
As proposed, the amendment would require odor abatement plans if the cultivation operation would be adjacent to an existing developed rural neighborhood or an urban rural boundary, if the cultivation would exceed 51% of the gross area of AG-2 lots or is within the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan area.
It would also shift permit approval from the Planning and Development Department staff to the Planning Commission, thus providing a public hearing for each application.
Ultimately, the goal is to reduce the number of appeals filed over approved projects, although the staff report noted a CUP will require more processing time in addition to increasing the cost for filing an application.
Third District Commissioner John Parke said he’d heard from a lot of cannabis people that requiring those who have applied for LUPs to shift to CUPs is unfair.
“And they’ve got a point,” Parke said. “They’ve done a lot of work going down one direction, and now the rules are going to change — and they’ve been complaining about the rules being changed for the last couple of years.”
Second District Commissioner Laura Bridley asked the meaning of “final approved LUP” and was told all appeals and lawsuits over staff-approved LUPs would have to be resolved in favor of the applicant before a permit would have “final approval.”
Bridley worried that seven applicants who had approved LUPs that are under appeal would be swept up by the amendment and forced to revert to a CUP application after going through the whole process to obtain an LUP.
“That’s a major change for those cases,” she said, noting that seemed patently unfair.
A few public speakers connected to the cannabis industry opposed the changes as unfair, but others favored the amendment but said it didn’t go far enough to preserve residents’ quality of life.
“I do not care one bit about hurting the feelings of the cannabis industry people who could complain about this changing while they’re in the midst of going down one path for approvals,” Hillary Long said.
“This commission should not be giving so much weight to the industry representatives who are overrepresented due to their money,” she said. “They are not your constituents.”
But while the commissioners agreed to recommend the proposed amendment, they decided to give the Board of Supervisors three options to consider, including exempting the seven applicants with permits under appeal.
They also included the option of not requiring CUPs for indoor cultivation and nurseries in manufacturing zones.
Several public speakers wanted more teeth in odor control requirements, so the commission added the option of requiring odor control plans for all cultivation operations, noting the requirements could be less intense for projects “in the middle of nowhere.”