An appeal of a permit for 2.52 acres of outdoor cannabis cultivation off Cat Canyon Road was rejected this week by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, but the appellants’ concerns about water were addressed through additional conditions imposed on the project.

Operators of the Calynx Inc. cannabis project at 6968 Cat Canyon Road will be required to monitor the level of its irrigation well and submit reports on the results to the county on a quarterly basis for the first two years of operation, under the conditions imposed by commissioners Wednesday.

After that, provided no issues with well depletion are detected, the reports will be provided on an annual basis, commissioners agreed.

