A decision on a large garage that was approved for a Solvang neighborhood, then appealed by neighbors, was put on hold Wednesday by Santa Barbara County planning commissioners who want to see what they’re ruling on.
The Planning Commission unanimously agreed to delay a decision on the appeal until the Sept. 28 meeting, which will give commissioners time to arrange a site visit and county counsel the opportunity to delve into how much discretion the commission has on conditioning land use permits.
Commissioners also said it might give the project applicant and appellant time to meet, discuss the details of the structure and potentially come up with a structural modifications and a landscaping plan to soften its visual impact.
The issue surrounds a 5,000-square-foot detached garage with a peak height of 28 feet proposed by Jordan Sideris behind his home at 999 Jason Way, not far north of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
A land use development permit for the garage was approved by the County Planning and Development Department director, but that was appealed by Sideris’ neighbor Janeen Beller.
Her appeal claimed the structure was not in keeping with the E-1 zoning for small single-family residential estates, was out of character for the surrounding neighborhood, which was her primary objection, and that not enough neighbors were notified of its proposed construction.
Eighteen neighbors signed on to her appeal, although 12 of them later pulled out.
Staff disagreed with Beller’s assertions and recommended denying the appeal.
John Parke, whose 3rd District encompasses the site, was the only one of the five commissioners who visited the location, and he only did a drive-by look.
But he also expressed concern about the large metal, industrial-style garage being out of character with the surrounding homes and its visual impacts on residents around the neighborhood.
“We owe it to [the entire neighborhood] to make a right decision,” Parke said, adding he wanted to delay the decision to make a site visit to consider landscaping and the garage height. “Otherwise, I won’t be able to vote on this project today.”
Other commissioners seemed to be ready to approve the project but agreed to continue the hearing.