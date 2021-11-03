Santa Barbara County Planning Commission voted 3-2 Wednesday to recommend the Board of Supervisors deny ExxonMobil’s plan to truck oil from its Las Flores Canyon processing facility to Santa Maria first and later to Kern County until a new pipeline is in service.

Chairman and 4th District Commissioner Larry Ferini and 5th District Commissioner Dan Blough dissented in the vote, as they did Sept. 29 when the commission rejected staff’s initial findings that supported approval and directed staff to prepare findings for denial.

Ferini and Blough did not agree with the three new findings requested by the commission majority.

Those were that the benefits of the project did not outweigh its detrimental impacts, that the streets and highways to be used were not adequate for the traffic the project would generate and that the project would be detrimental to the comfort, convenience, general welfare, health and safety of the neighborhood.

“I don’t see anything in the findings that would change my previous vote,” Ferini said Wednesday.

Fifteen members of the public addressed the commission, with 12 — mostly from environmental organizations — supporting the findings for denial and three — all from the same Cuyama Valley family — in favor of the project.

Blough specifically questioned denying the project because it would be unsafe to transport oil by truck.

“Do we now set a precedent where we can’t approve any gas stations or any kind of an operation where we transport any kind of a hazardous material?” Blough asked. “I mean, if you’re concerned about the spill from an oil truck, are we concerned about the spill of a gasoline truck or a nitrogen truck or other chemicals or pesticides?

“I mean, do we not allow any trucking inside Santa Barbara County at all now because there might be an accident?”

Errin Briggs, supervisor of permitting and compliance for the Planning and Development Department’s Energy, Minerals and Compliance Division, said each project is unique and evaluated separately.

Briggs said it is unlikely any other project would add 78 trucks traveling from the Gaviota Coast to Kern County on Highway 166, so the staff didn’t believe the finding would set that kind of precedent.

Blough said he was concerned that not allowing oil extraction from the county was somehow creating a sense of environmental superiority.

“Rather than stating what the reason is for denial, we’re inventing a denial that has to do with trucking when no evidence was presented at the [Sept. 29] hearing that we have that kind of hazard,” Blough said.

But John Zorovich, division manager, said Highway 166 has a higher-than-average number of crashes and the commission majority was concerned about additional traffic and the effects of an oil spill on water and biological resources.

Zorovich said those issues were addressed in the environmental impact report, “so I don’t think we’re making up facts.”

Second District Commissioner Laura Bridley said her opposition to the project was initially based on neighborhood compatibility, and she had reservations about making truck traffic on the highway a primary reason for denial.

“We can’t control our state highway system or even our public roadway system,” Bridley said. “But the convenience of the neighborhood is something we can weigh in on.”

Brian Anderson, asset manager of ExxonMobil’s Santa Ynez Unit, was critical of the determination the project would be detrimental to the community and its benefits didn’t outweigh its impacts.

“The commission completely ignored the Planning Department recommendation, detailed analysis in the [supplemental EIR], the traffic analysis, and discounted all the environmental and economic benefits of the project,” Anderson said.

He said conditions placed on the project would make it “one of the most highly regulated trucking operations in the world” and the commission should consider a petition supporting the project that was signed by people who live adjacent to the highway in Cuyama Valley.

But Commissioner John Parke, whose 3rd District includes the Las Flores Canyon facility, said unavoidable significant impacts identified in the SEIR could not be outweighed by the project’s “0.7 of 1%” contribution to the California-produced oil supply.

He also said when the Las Flores facility was previously in operation, its steam generator was responsible for 40% of the county’s greenhouse gas emissions, so putting it back in operation would result in a 70% increase in current emissions.

Blough countered that denying the project would actually increase greenhouse gas emissions from tankers bringing in oil from Saudi Arabia and Russia, which he said are the largest source of pollution in the county.

However, Parke, Bridley and 1st District Commissioner Michael Cooney were not swayed and again voted to recommend denial of the project.