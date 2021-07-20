Volunteers are being sought to serve as poll workers for the Sept. 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election, the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office announced Monday in a rally for community participation.
Poll workers receive a stipend of $180 to $240 for working Election Day, from approximately 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed, and attending a mandatory training class prior to serving.
“Poll workers are on the front line of democracy," said Joseph E. Holland, County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor & Registrar of Voters. "Without them, voting does not happen.”
Elections Office officials explained that due to the short schedule election, there is less time than usual to recruit poll workers and staff voting precincts.
Local resident Howard Hudson, a volunteer poll worker, said he will be showing up to participate in the democratic process.
“I feel that as a citizen I am obligated to do what I can to help with the process and I encourage others to get involved and participate," he said. "Election Day is busy, but rewarding, and I get to meet others supporting our democratic process and right to vote.”
Each precinct board is comprised of one inspector and two clerks, and each polling place is staffed with a traffic clerk, a ballot reception clerk and is led by a polling place supervisor who oversees one or more precinct boards.
The special election will determine whether Governor Gavin Newsom will be recalled.
To learn more about the poll worker program and training process, visit countyofsb.org/care/elections/officers/information.sbc