Santa Barbara County and its cities are gearing up for another pair of storms expected to hit the area over the weekend, the first Friday night followed by a second storm Sunday, although with little, if any, break between them.
The National Weather Service Office in Oxnard said the total rainfall from the two storms is expected to be 1 to 2.5 inches in the lowlands and 2.5 to 5 inches in the mountains.
Forecasters predicted peak rain rates at a quarter to half an inch an hour.
In addition to rain, the storms will bring moderate winds, high surf, minor coastal flooding and additional beach erosion, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a high surf advisory for the entire county coastline and a high wind watch for the eastern portion of the county.
While the forecast rainfall this weekend is less than the 4 to 17 inches that fell on various areas of the county in the last storm, the ground is already saturated and heavy runoff is expected, meteorologists said.
In addition, Cachuma Lake was standing at 86.3% of capacity Friday morning, so the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is planning to release water into the Santa Ynez River at 10 a.m. Saturday to avoid water going over the spillway.
A Lompoc Police Department spokesman said the release is expected to be 2,000 cubic feet per second, but the river isn’t expected to reach higher than earlier in the week, when it reached 20,000 cubic feet per second.
Still, all that poses a hazard to those living in the riverbeds, so a County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit helicopter is flying along the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc and the Santa Maria River, using a loudspeaker to encourage homeless individuals to evacuate in the face of the weekend storms.
The helicopter began making flights Friday and was scheduled to continue Saturday, the Lompoc Police Department said.
Emergency evacuation notices were also posted and distributed around homeless encampments in Lompoc, listing available shelters, many of which opened just for the weekend there and in Santa Maria.
Four people who failed to evacuate, including a mother and her prematurely delivered baby, were rescued Monday from the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc.
“Water rescues are extremely hazardous,” said Lompoc Police Department Sgt. Sergio Arias. “Please do not put public safety officers at risk. The Lompoc Police Department requests that public stay out of the riverbed.”
County officials said Public Works Department crews were clearing debris basins that filled up during the Jan. 9-10 storm and preparing creeks and rivers for additional runoff.
Officials also noted several roads remained closed, including Highway 154 from Highway 246 to Highway 192, which was blocked by rock, mud and debris slides at several locations.
County crews were racing Friday to repair a huge sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway, where a blanket of mud had been removed from the roadway, as well as damaged sidewalks, curbs and gutters near there and on Bradley Road.
“Crews are working around the clock to clear roads,” a county spokesman said. “The storm left several roads impassable, and there are expected to be further impacts with the coming storm.”
Motorists were advised to use caution, especially when driving on roads with steep terrain susceptible to rock and mud slides, and watch for downed trees and power lines.
Residents of Santa Maria can find information on closed roads on an interactive map at https://arcg.is/1evPrj1.
Information on highway conditions is available from Caltrans District 5 at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5 as well as at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
Santa Maria officials joined the county in urging residents prepare for the storms. They advised stocking up on food and water, keeping at least half a tank of fuel in vehicles, along with an emergency supply kit and staying out of flooded roadways and intersections.
Cellphones should be kept fully charged, and extra batteries should be available for flashlights and portable radios.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. also recommended keeping plenty of ice on hand to keep food cool in case of power outages. One technique is to freeze gallon jugs of water for cooling refrigerated items, which can then be used for drinking water when they melt.
Officials advised residents, especially those in flood-prone areas, to stockpile sandbags, which they noted should only be filled halfway so they will lock together when stacked in a line or a wall.
Santa Maria supplies up to 25 bags free at the Flood Control Shop on West Foster Road. Additional bags can be purchased at Farm Supply on North Broadway, Pacific Soil Stabilization on West Stowell Road and Smith Pipe and Supply on West Betteravia Road.
Free sand is available at five locations in the city. For sand locations, hours of operation and more information about buying and filling bags, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/home/showpublisheddocument/230/637722468596170000.
Bags and sand are also available at Santa Ynez Community Services District on Faraday Street in Sana Ynez, the Veterans Memorial Building on Mission Drive in Solvang, Lompoc Fire Station 1 on South G Street, Guadalupe Fire Station 2 on Obispo Street and Santa Barbara County Fire Station 31 on West Highway 246 in Buellton.
For addresses and phone numbers and information on other county locations, visit www.readysbc.org/2219/Sandbags.