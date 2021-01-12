Santa Barbara County Public Health Department explains rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

Individuals eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County’s next phase of inoculations could begin receiving injections in early February, depending upon how well the current first phase progresses and the availability of doses, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

Van Do-Reynoso, director of the County Public Health Department, told supervisors the department is closing in on vaccinating all those prioritized to receive the initial vaccinations.

“We’re on the cusp of finishing up Phase 1a. We’re not there yet,” Do-Reynoso said, adding the department will be increasing the number of those delivering the vaccine to individuals.

She said the California Public Health Department last week said counties could provide vaccinations concurrently in the next two rounds.

“I think that we are hesitant ... to proceed [with] all tiers in Phase 1b concurrently without guidance or without leeway or flexibility from CDPH,” Do-Reynoso said.

Those eligible for vaccination next in Phase 1b, Tier 1, include seniors age 75 and older and essential workers in food, grocery, agriculture, education and child care sectors, firefighters, law enforcement, probation and corrections officers, and emergency medical services personnel.

After those individuals are vaccinated, inoculations could go to those in Phase 1b, Tier 2, also potentially in early February, although the window for both tiers extends into mid-March.

Those eligible in that tier include individuals age 65 to 74 at higher risk because of underlying health conditions and people who are incarcerated, homeless and essential workers in transportation, logistics and industrial, residential, commercial and critical manufacturing jobs.