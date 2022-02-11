Work to develop a Santa Barbara County Recreation Master Plan might be expanded to consider amendments to the Comprehensive Plan, various community plans and zoning ordinances to make private as well as public agency recreation projects easier to develop.
The Community Services Department will ask the Board of Supervisors to consider expanding the planning effort to look at potential amendments when an update on the Recreation Master Plan is delivered at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Amendments to county plans and zoning would provide public agencies across the county with environmental review of projects that are competitive for grant funding and ready to move to construction, according to a report from the County Community Services Department.
The report says projects countywide are eligible for $254.9 million in grants from Proposition 68, a $4.1 billion bond measure approved in 2018 to pay for parks, environmental projects, water infrastructure and flood protection.
Amendments could also stimulate private projects that would provide public recreation benefits.
“For example, the [Recreation] Master Plan can review recreation uses already allowed in agriculture zones or commercial zones and identify other recreation uses that might be allowed to support increased recreation in those zones,” the report said.
Currently, public works, public service, public utility and oil drilling are uses considered compatible with agriculture, but amendments could add “public and private recreation” to that list.
The process for coming up with potential amendments would include finding out what kinds of recreation projects private property owners are interested in developing by conducting public workshops.
Projects developed privately but available to the public could include trails, parks, sports fields, amphitheaters, campgrounds, recreational vehicle parks and glamping facilities.
“Glamping” combines the terms “glamourous” and “camping” and refers to tent houses, yurts, geodesic domes, teepees and even covered wagons that offer luxury amenities and sometimes resort-style services.
Most have wood floors, decks and electric power and may be furnished with such amenities as fire pits, rugs, chandeliers and track lighting, beds, dressers, tables, rocking chairs, chaise lounges, cedar chests and artworks.
If supervisors approve the expansion, they’ll also be asked to pony up another $450,000 to cover the associated costs from the Parks, Trails and Open Space money set aside in the 2021-22 budget as a one-time use of cannabis revenue.
The staff report says the Planning and Development Department estimates it could cost up to $270,000 over two years to review and process potential amendments.
Community Services Department costs could be $180,000 to serve as the applicant submitting the proposed ordinances and to pay for filing requirements and consultants to draft the amendments and analyze both those and the potential projects through the program environmental impact report.
The PEIR is expected to make it easier for private developers and public agencies to complete environmental reviews for specific projects and begin construction.
Community Services also plans to ask supervisors to allocate an additional $40,000 from equity set-aside funds to expand public outreach.