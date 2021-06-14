Santa Barbara County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission has scheduled the first in a series of public hearings for Wednesday, when residents will learn about and provide input on drawing new supervisorial district boundaries.
The virtual hearing is set for 6 p.m. via Zoom, and additional hearings will take place over the course of summer and fall, a commission spokesman said.
“On behalf of the commission, I urge our community members to get involved and learn about redistricting and how everyone can participate in this important civic opportunity,” said commission Chairman Glenn Morris.
“The commission is made up of residents of all walks of life from across Santa Barbara County — but we still need to hear from our peers and see our communities involved in this important process,” Morris said.
Every 10 years, local governments use new data from the census to redraw their district boundaries to reflect changes in local populations.
By participating, county residents can help make sure supervisorial district boundaries are consistent with such legally required criteria as that in federal and state voting rights acts.
To share information, gather draft maps and collect public feedback, the commission has launched a dedicated redistricting website at drawsantabarbaracounty.org, where a link to the hearing is available by clicking on the agenda for June 16.
The site includes a tentative schedule of participation opportunities, frequently asked questions, and resources for drafting maps and sharing feedback on previously drawn maps.
While final census data is not yet available, the public can begin using online mapping tools in early July using available population estimates. Final census data is expected by October.
Community groups also can use the website to request a presentation by commissioners.
To sign up for updates and information about the process and future public meetings, visit the website or email redistricting@countyofsb.org.