Santa Barbara County released a draft of the updated Housing Element for 2023-31 on Monday, triggering a 30-day period for the public to review and submit comments on the document.

A copy of the draft can be reviewed at www.countyofsb.org/3177/Housing-Element-Update, where members of the public can also submit their comments about the document.

Part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, the Housing Element must be updated every eight years, as required by the state.

