To combat climate change in Santa Barbara County, would you support banning natural gas infrastructure in new construction and remodeling projects?
Would you back a ban on new fossil fuel extraction and fueling infrastructure?
How about supporting an ordinance banning nonrecyclable and noncompostable single-use food serviceware?
Do you think policies should be adopted to make it easier to develop affordable and accessible housing and mixed-use and infill projects?
Should large employers be required to meet vehicle trip and emission reduction goals or pay noncompliance fees that would be used to expand transit and commuter services?
Those are some of 64 possible actions listed under 15 topics the County Sustainability Division is asking the public to give their opinions about as work continues to develop the 2030 Climate Action Plan.
In a virtual workshop Monday, scheduled to be repeated Thursday, county staff and consultants provided a look at the potential measures and actions developed through months of outreach meetings and roundtable discussions where 435 participants generated more than 700 ideas for coping with climate change.
Despite the large number of questions the public is asked to respond to, the new plan is designed to be more focused than the 2015 Energy and Climate Action Plan it will replace.
That plan focused on 11 sectors and put forth 53 measures supported by 220 actions. The target for the 2030 plan is four focus areas to be addressed by just 15 measures and 59 actions.
Garrett Wong, the county’s climate program manager, said the goals for the county include making sure the plan is inclusive, maintaining housing affordability and keeping residents from being displaced by projects.
Wong said some of the measures and actions are relatively new or not commonly considered in dealing with climate change, like restoring natural habitats and ecosystems for carbon sequestration.
“Water is of utmost importance right now, as we’re in a drought,” he said.
Wong noted that all of the measures and actions being considered come with certain barriers.
“We need to make sure the county is setting aside enough money for carbon sequestration and carbon offsets,” he said, noting the county’s current Greenbiz program is “severely underfunded.”
Wong also said it’s important that the county set an example in implementing the plan.
“We’re not willing to ask the community to do something we’re not willing to do ourselves,” he said.
Workshop facilitator Mindy Craig said county residents can respond to the questions easily online by going to SB_cap.consider.it/ or, in Spanish, at SB_cap_espanol.consider.it/.
To the right of each question, visitors will see a bar with a sliding indicator they can move to indicate how much they support or don’t support the proposal.
Using links below each question, residents can list the pros and cons they see for the proposals or add something they think should be considered.