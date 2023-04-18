Santa Barbara County’s financial condition is stable, but staff is recommending caution in increasing spending as the Board of Supervisors begins three days of workshops on the preliminary 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

To illustrate that advice, County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato used a road sign that said “Buckle Up & Drive Carefully.”

That was based in large part on the uncertainty of the state budget deficit and the economy as a whole, as state and federal resources make up 40% of the county’s budget.

