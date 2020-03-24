Santa Barbara County residents doing good job on holding back coronavirus, but effort also criticized

The Santa Barbara County community has done a good job on holding down coronavirus infection even as local agencies are expanding and strengthening their efforts, but health officials on Tuesday urged residents to be more vigilant about precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Financially, the impact to the county of the shelter-at-home order and social distancing might be less, proportionately, than it will be to cities, but the county is still facing a loss of at least $3 million in general fund revenue for the current fiscal year, county officials said.
But the policies that are keeping down transmission of the virus were also criticized from within and without for their broad focus and impact on the economy.
Those and other issues came up in a report to the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday in Santa Barbara.
Numbers escalated within hours after the report was presented, with Santa Barbara County's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rising from 19 to 24, compared to Ventura County, where the total climbed from 35 to 41, and San Luis Obispo County, where the number increased from 33 to 42.
“We really need as a community to flatten the curve, to be really good partners to reduce the spread in the community,” said Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso.
She was referring to the curve on a graph accompanying the report that showed how implementation of mitigation measures had kept the level of infection at just above the level of the health-care system’s capabilities rather than spiking far above had no mitigation measures been implemented.
“Through these behavior changes we can see the difference in our own community,” she said.
But 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam questioned implementing a full shelter-at-home policy and the lack of available COVID-19 tests to check everyone, even those not showing any symptoms.
With 494 people being tested and only 19 confirmed cases when Do-Reynoso delivered her report, although 246 test results were pending, Adam noted that only a tenth of a percent of the county’s population had been tested.
But if all the people who had the virus but not showing symptoms could be identified and isolated, “then you don’t have to decimate the economy,” Adam said.
His comments were echoed by Andy Caldwell, representing the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business, who asked that the Public Health Department put numbers on the graph of curves.
“The original cure is an explosion of infection rates, and we expected that,” Caldwell said. “You went to overkill, in our opinion, in shutting down the economy.”
He said the public health officer had it right when he recommended only the most vulnerable — the elderly with underlying health problems — should be isolated because 95% to 99% of the population would not be affected.
“We have self-inflicted blows to our economy,” he said.
Jeff Frapwell, assistant county executive officer, said the county is estimating it will lose $1.8 million in sales tax and $1 million in transient occupancy tax revenues as well as $250,000 in interest income for a total of about $3 million this fiscal year.
“That number will increase,” he said, adding it did not include impacts to the county’s operating funds.
“If there is any silver lining in this, the percentage [of revenue] coming from economically sensitive sources is small,” he said.
He said he doesn’t see a significant adjustment in property taxes unless the situation is really prolonged, although properties assessed based on income would be the most vulnerable.
Harry Hagan, tax collector and treasurer, said he couldn’t change the date for the second installment of property taxes, but he said he can waive penalties for late payment due to impacts from COVID-19.
Hagan said the board could also close his office on the due date as if it was a holiday, which would delay it until the next day it was open — which could be weeks if the current situation continues.
Adam advised fellow board members and staff to prepare for a worsening situation.
“They’re talking about massive numbers of bankruptcies even now,” he said. “Next year, I would recommend we start hoarding cash to get through something worse, and if we end up with a pile of cash, what’s wrong with that?”
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino also found a bright spot amid the gloom.
“I’ve noticed a change in our community,” Lavagnino said. “We seem more connected.”
Lompoc Urgent Care triage tent
Santa Maria blood drive
Marian Dignity surge tents
LUSD food distribution
032420 LUSD child care 01.jpg
032420 LUSD child care 02.jpg
032420 LUSD child care 03.jpg
032420 LUSD child care 04.jpg
032420 LUSD child care 05.jpg
032320 166 oil spill 07.jpg
032320 166 oil spill 08.jpg
032320 166 oil spill 05.jpg
032320 166 oil spill 06.jpg
032320 166 oil spill 03.jpg
032320 166 oil spill 04.jpg
032320 166 oil spill 01.jpg
032320 166 oil spill 02.jpg
Foodbank volunteers pack for distribution
Santa Maria Costco Friday morning line
Bridgehouse
032020 Food distribution 05.jpg
032020 Food distribution 04.jpg
032020 Food distribution 02.jpg
032020 Food distribution 01.jpg
032020 Food distribution 03.jpg
VAFB Main Gate
A hopeful message in Orcutt
A hopeful message in Orcutt
031920 COVID-19 Movies 4 Theater.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Santa Maria 05.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Santa Maria 04.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Santa Maria 01.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Santa Maria 02.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Santa Maria 03.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Mask
031920 Marian COVID-19 10.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 06.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 07.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 08.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 09.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 01.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 02.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 03.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 05.jpg
031920 Eufloria flowers 03.jpg
031920 Eufloria flowers 01.jpg
031920 Eufloria flowers 02.jpg
Solvang Brewing Co. curbside sales
031820 Chromebook loan 03.jpg
031820 Chromebook loan 04.jpg
031820 Chromebook loan 05.jpg
031820 Chromebook loan 01.jpg
031820 Chromebook loan 02.jpg
Lompoc Valley Medical Center coronavirus screening
031720 Lompoc Council 01.jpg
031720 Lompoc Council 02.jpg
031720 Lompoc Council 03.jpg
031720 Lompoc Council 04.jpg
Hitching Post
031720 Snow Figueroa Mountain 02.jpg
031720 Snow Figueroa Mountain 03.jpg
031720 Snow Figueroa Mountain 01.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 03.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 04.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 05.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 06.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 01.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 02.jpg
031620 Lompoc schools coronavirus 02.jpg
031620 Lompoc schools coronavirus 03.jpg
031620 Lompoc schools coronavirus 01.jpg
031320 Lompoc closures 02.jpg
DeWees Center closures
031320 Oasis senior center 01.jpg
031320 Oasis senior center 02.jpg
031320 Oasis senior center 03.jpg
031220 SMJUHS athletics suspended 01.jpg
031220 SMJUHS athletics suspended 02.jpg
031220 SMJUHS athletics suspended 03.jpg
031220 Costco coronavirus supplies 01.jpg
031220 Costco coronavirus supplies 02.jpg
031220 Costco coronavirus supplies 03.jpg
031120 Hancock coronavirus 01.jpg
031120 Hancock coronavirus 02.jpg
031120 Hancock coronavirus 03.jpg
St. Mary of the Assumption
031020 Coronavirus church guidelines 02.jpg
031020 Coronavirus church guidelines 01.jpg
030920 Coronavirus shortages 01.jpg
030920 Coronavirus shortages 02.jpg
030920 Coronavirus shortages 03.jpg
Dispenser of hand sanitizer at Santa Maria Airport
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 01.jpg
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 02.jpg
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 03.jpg
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 02.jpg (copy)
SYVHS coronavirus
Some California beaches closed to deter crowds amid outbreak
Some California beaches closed to deter crowds amid outbreak
Some California beaches closed to deter crowds amid outbreak
Some California beaches closed to deter crowds amid outbreak
Some California beaches closed to deter crowds amid outbreak
Some California beaches closed to deter crowds amid outbreak
Some California beaches closed to deter crowds amid outbreak
The Latest: Trump scolds lawmakers critical of response
Scramble to prepare hospitals; pope calls for virus prayer
Scramble to prepare hospitals; pope calls for virus prayer
Governor calls on youth to take shelter-in-place seriously
Governor calls on youth to take shelter-in-place seriously
Governor calls on youth to take shelter-in-place seriously
Governor calls on youth to take shelter-in-place seriously
Governor calls on youth to take shelter-in-place seriously
Governor calls on youth to take shelter-in-place seriously
Governor calls on youth to take shelter-in-place seriously
Governor calls on youth to take shelter-in-place seriously
Governor calls on youth to take shelter-in-place seriously
Governor calls on youth to take shelter-in-place seriously
Governor calls on youth to take shelter-in-place seriously
Governor calls on youth to take shelter-in-place seriously
At sea during pandemic, fishermen return to stormy times
At sea during pandemic, fishermen return to stormy times
At sea during pandemic, fishermen return to stormy times
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.