Changes in fees — mostly increases — charged to those seeking cannabis business licenses were unanimously approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in the first reading of an ordinance amendment.

The amendment, designed to recover the full costs involved in processing the license applications, will have to return for approval, likely on the administrative agenda at the June 6 board meeting, before becoming effective.

But supervisors said they want other cannabis costs to be covered by the fees, rather than by cannabis tax revenues, and the vote also directed the staff to look at including those in the fee calculations and return with proposals for that at a future meeting.

0
0
0
0
0